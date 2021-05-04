The FTSE 100 is heading for a negative open as the UK enters into a trade agreement with India.





Wall Street was surprised by yesterday’s manufacturing data. The UK got its own dose late this morning.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open in a tentative manner ahead of a long weekend and a new trade agreement between the UK and India.

London’s blue chip benchmark is heading a 5-point decline, according to spread bettors on the IG platform.

Wall Street had a mixed time yesterday while British traders were relaxing with the wind and rain of bank holidays. The Dow Jones climbed 238 points or 0.7% above the 34,000 line, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3% while the Nasdaq fell 0.5%. .

U.S. bond yields also fell, the U.S. dollar gave up a significant portion of its monthly earnings compared to last week, and gold rose to $1,800.00 per ounce.

Responsibility for all of this is that the ISM Manufacturing PMI data misses expectations quite noticeably.

Oanda’s market analyst Jeffrey Halley shows how much the financial markets, if not otherwise, are tied to America’s recovery story.

The UK will have its own manufacturing PMI data late this morning, and the market is expected to hit 60.7 in April.

Various loan data will also be released prior to the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee at the end of this week.

There will also be headlines for a video conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnsons with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two will agree on various final details on the path towards the new free trade agreement. It includes more than 533 million new Indian investments in the UK in fields such as health and technology.

The new trade partnership is expected to lower the non-tariff barrier for fruit and medical devices, which we hope will make it easier for British companies to export to India.

Around the market

US$1.3877 down 0.2%

Gold rose 1.0% to $1,786.67

Brent crude oil fell 0.2%, USD 67.40

Bitcoin Down 3.4% US$56,049.27

6:50 AM: Early Markets-Asia/Australia

Stocks in Asia Pacific rose on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to maintain its current policy settings, including maintaining a 0.1% cash rate.

Markets in China, Japan and Thailand are closed on Tuesdays on public holidays.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.47%, while Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.34%.

Australian stocks rose and the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.47%.

Australian advance news:

() has received a promise from qualified professional and professional investors to raise $3 million for 6 cents per share through a 500 million share issue.

s () () (FRA: 38A) stock is trading at a price of about 5% higher during the day after signing a new quantum computing contract with International Business Machines Corporation ().

() () () has received a new wholesale purchase order from ArtemiC Rescue from Swiss AG (SPC), which amounts to approximately 640,000 (A $1 million).

Managing Director Andrew Tunks says () is crossing the correct rock and change style for the first drilled hole to test more than the major IP billability discovered at the end of 2020 at the Juruena Gold-Copper Project in Brazil.

() Stocks soared to 85% as an analysis of the Blue Poles discovery in WA’s Whiteheads Gold Project confirmed a large discovery.

() (FRA: 8KM) received more extensive advanced analysis through ongoing reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Cardinia Hill deposit within the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora, Western Australia.

Technology Metals Ltd () (FRA: TM6) has defined a simplified process flow diagram for the Yarrabubba Iron-Vanadium project in Midwest Western Australia, providing high-purity magnetite with a 75 to 90 micron crush size and a ratio of 1.5 million tonnes. every year.

