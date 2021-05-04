Analysis: diplomatic dance or dead end? North Korea and the United States take a cautious line





While the North Korean barrage of complaints about US President Joe Bidens’ policies over the weekend may appear to increase tensions, there are signs that Pyongyang has not ruled out diplomacy with the new team in Washington.

Few observers expect negotiations to resume soon – the two countries are more focused on issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout – and there is no easy way to resolve their most differences. thorny.

But some analysts say that despite its bluster, North Korea does not yet appear to have fully closed the door on the Biden administration.

“There are signs that Washington and Pyongyang are in the cautious early stages of a diplomatic dance,” the US 38 North Program, which is monitoring North Korea, said on Monday.

On Sunday, North Korea released a series of official statements criticizing Bidens policies and rhetoric as more Cold War-style hostilities adopted by previous U.S. presidents, and dismissed talks over diplomacy as a attempt to cover up these threatening policies.

The statements came after the White House announced on Friday that officials had concluded a policy review in which complete denuclearization of North Korea remained the goal. He said he would explore diplomacy for this purpose, but would not seek a big deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Although North Korea mentioned the review, it did not specifically respond to the few details that were released, a sign some analysts have interpreted as evidence Pyongyang is withholding judgment for the time being.

The North Korean statements came from lower-level Foreign Office officials, did not call or insult Biden by name, and threats of a “worst crisis” were still conditional on US actions, 38 North noted.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if both sides use this initial period to probe a bit and settle down a bit,” the report said.

Republican Donald Trump has held three summit meetings with Kim in an attempt to persuade the North Korean leader to hand over his nuclear arsenal, but has not made any major breakthroughs.

Talks have stalled since 2019, with North Korea saying it has no interest in negotiating if the United States does not abandon its hostile policies, including tough economic sanctions.

Just days before Biden took office, North Korea’s Kim called for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the United States was “our greatest enemy”.

North Korea has continued to conduct a series of short-range missile tests and develop new weapons, but as of 2017, it has yet to resume launches of its longer-range missiles or test nuclear bombs, which would be considered a major challenge for Biden.

“The concern was that North Korea would do something so provocative that the Biden administration would not have room for diplomacy,” said John Delury, professor at Yonsei University in South Korea. “But both sides avoid pissing off. They might call each other names, but they’re not.”

Rachel Minyoung Lee of 38 North, a former North Korea open-source analyst for the US government, told Reuters it was remarkable that North Korea still has not released its official statements on the Biden administration in national media.

“This indicates that Pyongyang is keeping its political options open,” she said.

The Biden administration simultaneously signaled a hard line on human rights, denuclearization and sanctions, while making diplomatic overtures that U.S. officials say were rejected by Pyongyang.

U.S. officials have stressed they are seeking practical diplomatic goals and are open to discussions, but say the ball is in North Korea’s court.

We have … a very clear policy centered on diplomacy and it is, I think, up to North Korea to decide whether or not to engage on that basis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday. .

Even if both sides wanted to do everything possible on diplomacy, the ongoing pandemic could make an already difficult process nearly impossible in the near future, Delury said.

The COVID situation really limits diplomatic options and puts both sides in a waiting situation, he said.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos