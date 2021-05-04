Infosys Hires 1,000 Employees in the UK to Meet Rapid Digital Growth | Business news





Indian companies say they will hire 1,000 new employees in the UK to cope with the surge in demand for digital services.

Listed software exporter Infosys said it will strengthen its UK presence over the next three years in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

As businesses continue to adapt to new ways of working after a year of outage, he explained that the epidemic has “worn out” the need for digital technologies and infrastructure such as cloud technology.

Image: Infosys says it is investing in digital infrastructure in the UK.

Infosys said most of the new workforce will come from students who have recently graduated from college or university.

The company has committed to mentoring them in areas including cloud computing, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, open source technologies and enterprise services sectors.

Infosys operates in more than 40 countries and has a significant presence in the UK, but I couldn’t say how many people it currently employs here.

The announcement, welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, builds on the government’s ambition to strengthen its digital infrastructure and came shortly after the UK signed a new trade agreement with India after Brexit.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys, said: “Bending the digital divide and ensuring that all citizens have access to quality digital education is essential to building a strong future workforce and to the UK’s economic recovery.

“Our commitment to the UK is to support recovery and growth through digital acceleration, hiring new talent, and supporting the development and retraining of existing talent to meet evolving economic demands.”

Johnson responded: “This investment from Infosys is a sign of confidence in the UK and its technology sector and will help that sector expand new dimensions in creating jobs of the future.

“We need more companies like Infosys with the promise to invest in people so the UK can get back to a better state.”

