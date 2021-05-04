British Labor Party’fighting very hard’ in major vote for Hartlepool in northern England





British Labor leader Keir Starmer gives a hypothetical speech on the future of Britain’s economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on February 18, 2021 at the Labor’s headquarters in central London, England. Stefan Rousseau / Pool via REUTERS / File photo

Britain’s opposition Labor Party is fighting “very hard” every time they vote in the northern town of Hartlepool in England, leader Keir Starmer said it was aiming for an election that would be a decisive test for his leadership skills on Tuesday.

The Thursday elections of New Hartlpool, which have been struggling since the decline of the steel and shipbuilding industry in the 1960s and 1970s, are becoming a key test for Starmers trying to prove that they can revive the Labor Party’s fortune political party after the 2019 election failure .

But Hartlepool is also being witnessed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservatives, hoping that in 2019 the trend of beating traditional Labor Party voters in northern and central British towns extends to this place.

Both sides tried to manage expectations, saying that campaigns and polls were difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in Survation’s poll on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the Conservatives have led the constituency that has always voted for the Labor Party to 17 points since its inception. 1974 year.

Starmer told BBC Television, “We are fighting very hard at Hartlepool. It’s very important to us. It’s hard work. We have to get all the votes. The future.

“I want Hartlepool to support Hartlepool and have a strong Labor Party voice to speak for Hartlepool.”

Voters come out of Hartlepool on Thursday. Local elections across England, Wales and Scotland will also be seen here. The Scottish National Party is looking at a majority to push for a second independent referendum after 2014, when the Scottish referendum voted 55 percent. 45% for staying in the UK.

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

