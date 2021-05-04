Pet adoptions in the United States are still as strong as cats and dogs melt away stress





By Roselle Chen

NEW YORK (Reuters) Pet adoptions in the United States are still frolicking as stressed families seek warm and fuzzy relief, even with easing of lockdowns.

Adoption rates at animal shelters soared 40% in 2020 from the previous year as people faced isolation during the height of the pandemic.

There has been such a community momentum for promotion and adoption since the pandemic, said Leslie Granger, president and CEO of Bideawee, a New York nonprofit group that finds loving homes for animals rescued since 1903.

In the first week of March alone, we saw more than 700 requests for foster care from families in the New York City area, said Granger.

We’ve had an incredible demand from people wanting to foster and adopt over the past year and not see it slowing down. People are still coming.

In the 10,000-square-foot Bideawe building in Manhattan, approximately 40 animals are up for adoption. Eight-week-old puppies frolic and a kitten bottle-feeds inside the shelter, whose name means stay a bit in Scottish.

Bideawees’ no-kill policy is different from shelters that put animals to sleep if they are not adopted after a certain period of time.

Even as people open their homes to pets, some pet owners stressed by COVID have thrown unwanted animals onto the streets. Cats can have five litters per year resulting in a boom in the stray cat population.

Bideawee teaches cat lovers how to trap and sterilize feral cats, which is the only humane way to reduce the community’s cat population, said Elyise Hallenbeck, director of leadership strategy for Bideawees Feral Cat Initiatives.

Enrollment has skyrocketed as courses have gone online.

Usually, before the pandemic, we would have 30 people in our yards, she said. Nowadays, more than 300 people came from all over the world, including countries like Saudi Arabia, Alaska, Brazil, Mexico and Australia.

While Hallenbeck was nursing Bodie, a 4-week-old kitten, she said her feral mother died shortly after giving birth on the street.

If you’re having a hard time at work, you can always take some time out for some kitten smooches or cuddles, Granger said.

(Reporting by Roselle Chen; Editing by Richard Chang)

