



Director, I am very happy to be here. Congratulations on your first TNC HoD. [Trade Negotiations Committee, Heads of Delegation] -That’s mine too. We look forward to meeting more colleagues in person in the next few days, weeks and months.

Before coming to Geneva, DG spent a considerable amount of time talking and listening to British companies large and small in various sectors about what the WTO meant for them. I’ve found many of them a bit depressed about the fact that the WTO didn’t do that until very late for them. But likewise they were very eager to participate in the WTO and the MC12 [12th Ministerial Conference] In fact, it shows that the WTO is back in business, backing it up and that we are rebuilding trust in this institution. And while we work on the fine print in these virtual spaces, we are innovating as well as our business, and in many ways ahead of us in services, digital transactions or data.

I think one of the big challenges for all of us as an organization is to try and catch up. Take a look at the incredible innovations that have happened in digital, not only in developed countries but also in developing countries through this epidemic. That is why we would like to see the results as well as the domestic regulatory JSI. [Joint Statement Initiative], However, we also want to confirm significant progress on eCommerce JSI by MC12 and plan to complete it after that. As others have said, we need to address these digital gaps by raising the level not only domestically, but internationally. It’s no surprise that DG says that we support open and market-oriented trade and that our businesses want to enforce rules in their space to ensure fair competition.

This morning, many of your colleagues and yourself DG correctly highlighted health and environmental issues. I think it’s unimaginable that the MC12, standing on the brink of climate disaster in the midst of an epidemic, shouldn’t deal with the environment and health in a really important and practical way. We sincerely welcome the work you have done and are interested in hearing and participating in the pharmaceutical industry to expand production and supply. As others have said, none of us are safe until we are all safe. I have joined the Trade and Health Initiative and need ambitious health outcomes on MC12. It is not surprising that as the organizers of COP26 in Glasgow, we believe that we have a real responsibility for future generations. Trade works to tackle this climate emergency, works for the environment, and most importantly, the WTO enables this particular green revolution, giving it all the opportunities it brings to many countries around the world. This is why we support exploration of environmental services in CTS-SS. [Special Session of the Council for Trade in Services], TESSD’s discussion [Trade and Environmental Sustainability Structured Discussions]. I would like to see the Ministerial Declaration of the Environment on MC12.

Like you, we are behind the Blue Revolution and the Green Revolution, and we would like to see negotiations on fisheries subsidies being concluded as soon as possible for our people, fish and planet. We have to remember the stake we are playing.

You asked us what we would do to help. We will do everything we can to do within the G7. At today’s Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the End of the Month’s Trade Ministers’ Meeting, and the Cornwall Summit in June, we reached a successful conclusion on the WTO and MC12 to support your efforts.

As you told us all today, we need to change our working culture, read a few prepared statements. This is not a ready-made statement that I need to add. And I think I have to do more. . We need to listen more so you can put more gavel.

Chief, all rights to you, and good luck in your endeavors.

