Mortgage loans in the UK have reached their highest level since the beginning of the modern record as buyers rush to go beyond the currently extended stamp duty holiday deadline.

According to statistics from the Bank of England, the budget decision for Rishi Sunax to extend tax cuts through June did not stop the explosive activity of the housing market in March.

The number of new mortgage approvals fell from 87,000 in March to 83,000, but remained above the 73,000 recorded in February 2020, before the UK went into lockdown due to the first pandemic.

With the deal closed, net mortgage loans rose to 11.3 billion in March after the 1993 series began. As lockdowns affected pubs, restaurants, shops and other recreational activities, consumers continued to repay their credit card debt with their banks. It reported a net repayment of 500 million in March.

Separately, updates to manufacturing status showed that despite supply shortages, the industry had the strongest performance since mid-April of the 1990s. Markit/CIPS’ Final Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was 60.9 last month, slightly higher than the initial estimate of 60.7, well above the 50 dividing line between expansion and contraction.

The report showed production growth for the 11th consecutive month, with production growth driven by loosening lock restrictions, improved demand, and increased work backlogs.

Rob Dobson, Director of IHS Markit, said: Further easing of CCovid-19 restrictions at home and abroad has accelerated another notable growth in factories in the UK. The headline PMI hit a peak in nearly 27 years as production volumes and new orders expanded at an increased rate. The outlook for this segment is also increasingly positive, with two-thirds of manufacturers expecting production to increase within a year. However, export growth has been relatively slow, as small manufacturers are struggling with exports.

The sector is also plagued by supply chain problems and rising inflation pressures. Particularly at the port, the disruption caused by Brexit and Covid-19 has resulted in a record longer supplier delivery time. As a result, producer prices have remained at their highest levels over the past four years due to a shortage of inputs.

