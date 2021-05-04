U.S. vs. China Race to Build Tomorrow’s Chip Technology





President Joe Biden has proposed that the United States invest $ 50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research. (Doug Mills / Getty Images) As the world’s leading chipmakers scramble to resolve critical supply bottlenecks, a new wave of semiconductor startups are quietly lining up massive sums. venture capitalists in their quest to design the next generation of chips.

Startups in China and the United States have been the subject of land grabbing by investors who believe nascent chip designs will power a future ruled by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Global venture capital investments in semiconductor companies set a quarterly transaction value record of $ 2.64 billion in the first three months of 2021, with 70% of funding going to Chinese companies, according to the reports. PitchBook data.

American companies have also raised impressive sums. In April, SambaNova Systems became the most valuable VC-backed chipmaker in the United States after raising $ 676 million for a valuation of over $ 5 billion. And Groq landed a $ 300 million round co-led by Tiger Global and D1 Capital that will support the development of its streamlined AI chips.

Blank check companies in the United States are also targeting private chipmakers. Achronix Semiconductor was valued at $ 2.1 billion in a recent deal, and Israeli startup Valens is reportedly in talks to go public through a US-based SPAC.

The acceleration in start-up funding stands in stark contrast to the chip shortages that have hampered production of everything from new cars to PlayStation consoles. But the timing of the two phenomena seems to be a coincidence.

The main motivation behind the deal is the understanding that the technologies of tomorrow will need increasingly specialized chips to efficiently perform AI and machine learning tasks, said Brendan Burke, an emerging technology analyst at PitchBook.

But as the biggest players in the industry focus on production constraints rather than innovation, an opportunity has opened up for new entrants.

“Startups can try to outdo the designs of some of the biggest chipmakers while still [the incumbents] are just trying to maintain their market share, ”Burke said.

In China, increased investment in chips underscores the priority the government has placed on strengthening its chip industry. In recent years, China has launched semiconductor-focused funds totaling around $ 50 billion. This investment is part of the country’s long-term ambitions to become a leader in high-tech manufacturing and reduce its dependence on foreign imports.

President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal, The American Jobs Plan, would allocate $ 50 billion in new spending to the US semiconductor industry. The funds are part of a technology investment plan that aims to compete with aggressive R&D spending that has taken place in China in recent years.

Some of the most active investors in VC-backed semiconductor companies have ties to the Chinese government, including Shenzhen Capital Group and CAS Investment Management, according to data from PitchBook.

Beijing-based Horizon Robotics launched a fundraiser, raising $ 750 million in two rounds earlier this year. Horizon manufactures chips for fully and semi-autonomous vehicles and has partnerships with automakers such as Audi, BYD and Continental.

Other Chinese semiconductor startups that have launched mega-towers in recent months include Enflame – which has grossed nearly $ 279 million from investors like Tencent – as well as Ecarx and Iluvatar CoreX.

To date, AI applications have mostly been run from existing GPUs, Burke said. But the industry is forced to create new and better quality chips adapted to the needs of intelligent machines.

For example, Groq’s tensor streaming processors are designed to reduce the computational costs of artificial intelligence and machine learning calculations. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross, who previously helped develop Google’s tensor processing unit, a chip designed for the search giant’s machine learning needs.

Austin-based startup Ambiq is focused on creating chips that, among other uses, can help IoT devices run on battery power. The startup raised $ 127 million in March, according to a regulatory document.

As startups invest in new chip designs, companies based in China and the United States are also investing in new semiconductor manufacturing plants.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International, China’s largest chipmaker, is reportedly building a $ 2.35 billion plant with support from the city of Shenzhen.

TSMC, Intel and Samsung plan to spend tens of billions of dollars on new factories in the United States, with much of the activity concentrated in Arizona, according to various reports.

