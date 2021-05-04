Hyundai premium brand Genesis, confirmed to launch in the UK in 2021





Genesis is set to arrive in the UK this summer, and an electric version of the new G80 sedan will lead an ambitious launch plan that includes a European-only model and two additional EVs within a year.

Hyundai introduced premium brands in Korea and the US in 2015, and now its European expansion begins selling in the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

The G80 large sedan and GV80 large SUV will arrive here in June, and the Electrified G80 (available elsewhere with a dual motor 365bhp powertrain) is the first model to reach customers.

Genesis has yet to say specifically which powertrain will be available in the UK, but says the model has been tailored specifically for European roads.

The decision to launch Genesis’ largest car first is likely an effort to establish the brand’s premium credentials and reflects the fact that it is the latest vehicle unveiled last year.

Following the G80 and GV80, the smaller G70 Junior Sedan and the GV70 midsize SUV will follow “soon”, and Genesis has promised that “European products” will arrive within a year.

Two additional EVs will also arrive in the first year of UK sales, including an EV built on a custom EV platform.

Genesis didn’t share the details, but the latter is most likely a production version of the Mint city car concept or the X Grand Tourer concept. Genesis presidents say the brand will focus on delivering premium experiences and emphasizing customer service through an online-focused sales model.

Implement a “transparent” set price structure with a limited number of car specifications. The price includes a five-year nursing plan that includes service, emergency response assistance, and over-the-air software updates, and Genesis offers a vehicle subscription service.

Genesis will open’Studios’ for those who want to buy directly in London, Munich and Zurich, but customers can buy cars entirely online.

Every Genesis customer is assigned a personal assistant, making it the only point of contact throughout the purchase process and ownership.

Read more

New Genesis Electrified G80: luxury-focused EV sedan launch

Former Audi sales boss overseeing Genesis’ European launch

New Genesis GV70 SUV Offers 375bhp V6 Range Topper

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos