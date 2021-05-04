US FDA to approve Pfizer COVID-19 intake for 12-15 year olds early next week – NYT





The United States Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) for adolescents aged 12 to 15 at the start of next week, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing federal officials familiar with the agency’s plans.

Approval is eagerly awaited after drugmakers said in March that the vaccine was found to be safe, effective, and produced robust antibody responses in children 12 to 15 years of age in a clinical trial.

In response to a request for comment from Reuters, the FDA said its review of extending the emergency use authorization for the vaccine was underway, but did not provide further details.

The vaccine has already been licensed in the United States for people 16 years of age and older. (https://reut.rs/3nLH8Fj)

Pfizer declined to comment on the NYT report.

Vials of Pfizer’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, United States on February 23, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said earlier in April that the vaccine could be approved by mid-May.

If approval for 12-15 year olds is granted, the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee will likely meet the next day to review clinical trial data and make recommendations for vaccine use in adolescents, the report added. . (https://nyti.ms/3eclRld)

Potential vaccine approval would boost the country’s vaccination campaign and help allay fears of parents concerned about protecting their children from COVID-19.

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) are also testing their vaccines in children aged 12 to 18, with data from Moderna’s trial expected soon.

Pfizer and Moderna have also started trials in even younger children, aged 6 months to 11 years. The two companies said they hoped to be able to immunize children under 11 by early 2022.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos