U.S. Education Secretary pushes to reopen schools with emphasis on equity





US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona wants children to return to classrooms. But he doesn’t want education to return to the pre-pandemic status quo.

As U.S. schools reopen for children, Cardona says they should work to address historic inequalities that stifle the educational achievement of children of color, low-income children and other underserved demographic groups.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to hit the reset button on things that we know need to be fixed before the pandemic,” Cardona said on Monday, speaking to reporters practically at an annual conference of the Education Writers Association.

“… My biggest fear is that we are going back to practices that were comfortable before the pandemic, but which led to the disparities in outcomes that we are experiencing as a country.”

Cardona, a former Connecticut education commissioner, took over as head of federal schools in March, and could oversee substantial changes in federal K-12 policy from his predecessor, Republican-appointed Betsy DeVos. Last week, President Joe Biden released details of a $ 1.8 trillion plan for American families that would provide free preschool for all ages 3 and 4 and two free years of community college. for American students.

This plan was not approved by Congress and could face resistance from states as well. The costs of pre-K and community colleges would be shared by the federal and state governments, writes Matt Barnum of Chalkbeat.

Cardona says his education department “will be on the spot,” emphasizing the importance of early learning and continuing education, which he calls “bookends” to the K-12 system. But these are far from being his only goals.

Cardona told reporters on Monday that he also plans to “shamelessly tackle performance disparities” and push for more social and emotional learning in schools. He emphasized the need for diverse voice representation in K-12 education and consistent engagement with families.

In February, 80% of American schools offered an option of in-person education, Cardona said, and he expects that number to be higher in a report coming out next week. Almost all districts and charter schools in Idaho are open to in-person instruction.

Cardona wants students in school buildings this spring and says he expects in-person learning by the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The learning disruptions linked to the pandemic have further worsened the educational achievement gap for low-income, minority and rural students, Cardona said. Across the country, students of color were less likely to learn in person, even in districts where it is an option, Chalkbeat reports.

Cardona said schools need to address reasons why students may not feel safe in school, deliver a program that highlights diverse voices so that students of color can see themselves in their schoolwork and be involved. families in the learning process.

“We have to do better. We have to make sure that all the students prefer to learn in school because it is a warm place for them, it is a welcoming place, they see people who are like them, who honor them and respect them. They see the program where they see their stories in the program, ”Cardona said. “All schools should accommodate places not only for students, but also for families. That’s the point. “

Read our series on the educational outcomes of Latino students in Idaho and the challenges low-income students face in Gem State.

About Sami Edge

Journalist Sami Edge, a University of Oregon graduate, joined Idaho Education News in 2019. She is a member of the 2019 Education Editors’ Association which reports on Latin American student achievement in education. ‘Idaho. She is also a 2019 American Press Institute Fellow. It can be reached at [email protected].

