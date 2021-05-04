Uber signs contract to develop’purpose-made’ electric vehicle on arrival in UK Business news





Uber has partnered with a British van and bus manufacturer to produce electric vehicles that are aimed at “made for the purpose” for drivers.

The vehicle calling app was developed based on the opinions of those who use Arrival Car and said it will enter production in late 2023.

Uber currently has 70,000 British drivers driving more than 31,000 miles per year, so the vehicle’s primary priorities include affordability, comfort and mileage, Uber said.

Image: The final design is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Photo: Uber / Arrival

In addition to working on Arrival Car, Arrival and Uber, which were unveiled earlier this year, said they will seek strategic relationships in major overseas markets, including the United States.

Since the UK targets gasoline and diesel emissions in the fight against climate change, it will ban the sale of new conventional cars from 2030.

Uber plans to become a fully electric mobility platform in London by 2025 and in North America and Europe by 2030.

After losing the Supreme Court lawsuit, the company, which granted workers rights to existing British drivers including a minimum wage in March, raised more than £135 million to help drivers in London upgrade to electric cars by 2025. .

Last week it announced plans to recruit 20,000 additional drivers.

“Now our focus is to encourage drivers to use this money to upgrade to electric vehicles, and our partnership with Arrival will help us achieve this goal,” said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Regional Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe. Said.

