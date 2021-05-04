Coronavirus News Live: Latest UK Travel Green List & Vaccine Update





‘Don’t book your summer vacation abroad yet,’ says Liz Truss.

A rigorous or poorly designed domestic Covidvaccine passport system could unintentionally undermine vaccine launches in the UK, the MP warned.

Experts said systems that require vaccinations to access non-essential stores, pubs and restaurants may appear to persuade people to take jabs.

Professor Steve Reicher, chief social psychologist at St Andrews University, spoke earlier at a hearing in all party congressional groups on coronavirus. There is a very traditional and well-known psychological process called reactance. If you force them to do something, they will reassert their autonomy, even if it means they aren’t doing what they want to do the other way around.

When the trip resumes on May 17th, reports of No 10 came out that the NHS app may not be ready to carry the international version of the Covid passport.

The government is expected to release a green list of destinations that people arriving in the UK don’t need to contain on Friday and then review this list every three weeks.

According to ministers, the United States says most Europeans should be on the British greenlist next month.

Meanwhile, ministers said they have no plans to announce the earliest date to lift Covid-19 restrictions starting June 21, despite what Downing Street says is very encouraging data on the spread of the coronavirus.

Watch the latest update 1620158414 Johnson and US Secretary of State Discuss Vaccine Launch

US Secretary of State Boris Johnson and Anthony Blinken talked about the launch of an international covid vaccine at a recent meeting, Downing Street said.

Prime Minister and Minister Blinken agreed that the global launch of the vaccine would be the key to defeating the coronavirus pandemic, a top ten spokesman confirmed.

They emphasized the importance of working with the G7 in this area, including efforts to increase international manufacturing capabilities.

She added that the two also discussed foreign policy issues, including Afghanistan, Iran and China.

The statement on the face-to-face meeting ended with the expectation that Mr. Johnson would welcome President Biden, who visited Britain on his first overseas visit to the G7 in June.

Johnson and Blinken enter No 10 on Tuesday.



Sam Hancock4 May 2021 21:00

1620157214 Foreign travel restrictions should be relaxed on a four-country basis, Sturgeon says.

Scottish political leaders debated the easing of coronavirus restrictions on international travel in the last TV debate in the campaign on Tuesday ahead of the Holyrood election on Thursday.

Nikolaster, who hopes to be re-elected as First Deputy Minister, said his preference is to ease restrictions on overseas travel on a four-country basis.

This is literally a decision the first minister will take this time next week, said in a discussion of the BBC’s Scottish leaders. He added that the hands we have experience in making these kinds of decisions are important.

Ms Sturgeon told viewers that I want to bring my overseas travel back to normal as much as I want to bring all other aspects of our lives back to normal as soon as possible.

She said she preferred to ease restrictions in four countries in the UK at the same time, but the SNP leader admitted: This is not possible with a four-country standard, but it must be a correct four-country standard.

She added that if I, of course, were the first pastor, I wouldn’t follow something if I thought it wouldn’t be in the interests of Scotland.

Sam Hancock4 May 2021 20:40

1620156014 Human Rights Issues in Nursing Home Visits, West End Actress Says

Actor Ruthie Henshall said the government should make sure there are no gray areas around families where you can see loved ones in care homes after the rules enforced by Covid have changed this week.

Residents who leave their homes from Tuesday for a walk or visit a loved one’s garden no longer need to return and be quarantined for two weeks.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) has removed the requirement for low-risk outdoor visits after being threatened by legal action by the charity Johns Campaign (see my post at 5:35 PM for more on this).

Ms Henshall says this is not enough and relatives of nursing home residents must have legally required caregiver status, which allows them to visit loved ones during another Covid outbreak.

Appearing in Congress Square on Tuesday, she said it was a human rights issue for a family of reporters to see loved ones in a nursing home. She joined a group of activists who waved placards and posed for the press, passing petitions signed by more than 300,000 people to Westminster.

Residents should have a voice forever and the problem is that they can’t go outside and stand with placards and say this. No one is listening and I am lonely. They are silent people. We should have this law because they have to speak out, she told the PA news agency.

Before you can’t get a voice like a mother, you need to speak up first. It’s cruel.

Ruthie Henshall (center left) and Liz Kendall MP (right) join protesters at Parliament Square in London on Tuesday



Sam Hancock 4 May 2021 20:20

1620154814Royal Albert Hall Allows Full Capacity Events Until July 6th

Londons Royal Albert Hall will be hosting an all-around concert again this summer with performances by James Blunt.

The popular venue reopens from May 29th with a series of social street events before returning to Full House from July 6th.

The hall was mainly closed from March 2020, refunding ticket sales over 7.5m.

A family concert featuring a house band titled Back With A Bang resumes the space, followed by the Royal Choral Society and the Messiah on May 30th.

Handels Messiah has a special meaning, which has been performing in the hall every year since 1876. Tradition was stopped only by the lightning strike and the coronavirus.

Nashville’s countryside night continues before Dame Darcey Bussell hosts the British Ballet Charity Gala on June 3rd.

You can only buy 1,000 tickets for each concert before reopening to normal in early July. This is about 20% of a regular hall.

Sam Hancock4 May 2021 20:00

1620153769 Carbon emissions skyrocket when data eases due to Covid restrictions

The same data showed that the UK’s carbon footprint was reduced by 10% due to the coronavirus lockdown last year, the same data shows that figures are skyrocketing as lockdown restrictions are eased.

According to figures from global management consulting group Sia Partners, carbon emissions began to rise again by the end of last year as the epidemic progressed and regulations were deregulated.

In the first shutdown in March, emissions fell 29% in all sectors of the economy, led by airlines and transportation. However, household emissions have increased by 6% as millions of people have to stay at home and remote work has become a boom.

However, with many economies reopening during the summer, emissions have returned to near-normal levels.

The UK pumped 330 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere last year, a reduction of 35 million tonnes compared to 2019.

Sam Hancock4 May 2021 19:42

1620152445PHE Announces Advice on Anxiety After Closure

The UK Department of Public Health has shared useful information for those concerned about returning to the world as containment restrictions continue to ease.

On the next stage, May 17th, the interior of the pub and restaurant will be opened according to six rules. Cinemas, children’s play areas and other indoor entertainment venues can also be reopened.

One night between households is also allowed, and hotels in the UK have reopened, allowing you to spend your vacations in different groups of households.

Sam Hancock 4 May 2021 19:20

1620150855 No plans to eliminate social distancing in Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, there are no plans to eliminate the rule of social distancing at a distance of one meter, First Deputy Minister said.

It came after Boris Johnson pointed out that British rule could be scrapped next month. He warned from June 21 that the final decision on whether or not the change could be brought will depend on the data available at the time, but

Michelle ONeill said there was no discussion of a similar move with Stormont executives, but the conversation would take place in a timely manner.

We are making decisions based on the advice of our own public health team, and at the moment there is certainly no advice to suggest that this could change the situation, we told the MLA.

Of course it’s ultimately where we want to go, but it has to be done in a safe and steady way. It should be done in a way that doesn’t guide us to the corner where we have to turn over. There are still risks, and there are new variants. We have to be very careful.

Northern Ireland has enjoyed several closed breaks in recent weeks, including outdoor hospitality and the resumption of non-essential retail.

Additional deaths in patients who had previously tested positive for Corona 19 in Northern Ireland were not notified on Tuesday, but the State Health Ministry said that an additional 83 cases were confirmed the same day.

Sam Hancock 4 May 2021 18:54

1620149731EXPLAINER: How much money Pfizer made from Covid vaccines

Making a way to protect people from deadly viruses and return them to normal life is quite beneficial, reports Graig Graziosi.

Pfizer, a pharmaceutical manufacturer that produced one of the first viable coronavirus vaccines, decided not to sell the injections at cost and as a result benefited from the vaccine.

Pharmaceutical giants data released on Tuesday showed sales of $3.5 billion (2.5 billion) in the first three months of 2021.

Sam Hancock 4 May 2021 18:35

1620148531 Lancashire saw the largest increase per share in Covid cases

Of the 315 regions in England, 103 (33%) had a 7-day increase in Covid incidence through April 30th, 195 (62%) fell, and 17 remained unchanged.

The data for the last 4 days (May 1-4) were incomplete and were excluded because they did not reflect the actual number of cases.

Lancashire’s Hyndburn currently has the highest rate, with 124 new cases occurring from April 7th to April 30th, equivalent to 153.0 cases per 100,000. This increased from 38.3 in 7 days to 23 April.

Bolton had the second highest rate of 211, from 46.3 to 73.4, while North Lincolnshire was the third highest with 123 from 64.4 to 71.4.

The five areas that gained the most per week are:

Hyndburn (38.3 to 153.0), Bolton (46.3 to 73.4), Wellingborough (27.6 to 48.9), South Holland (29.5 to 48.4), Blackburn with Darwen (33.4 to 51.4).

Sam Hancock4 May 2021 18:15

1620147331 Inside Delhis hospital as Covid dominates the Indian capital

Delhi’s healthcare system totaled over 20 million, of which 355,000 were collapsed amid a surge in additional infections.

Families struggle every day to get basic medical supplies in every way they can, and even hospitals and Covid facilities like this wealthy center in the south of the city are repeatedly facing uncertainties about their oxygen supply, Stuti Mishra says.

Sam Hancock4 May 2021 17:55

