UK cleantech Greener, Tinder for Sustainable Food and Beverage SMEs, secured 142K for growth





Greener, a UK-based B2B sustainability matchmaking platform for food and beverage small businesses, recently closed 142,000 with pre-seed funds. Part of the investment round was led by the Innovate UK Sustainable Innovation Fund.

Clean Tech Startups aim to use this fund to activate an algorithmic matchmaking platform and advance their mission to make sustainability accessible and affordable for small and medium-sized businesses. You can also test and iterate on core technologies before their summer 2021 launch.

Co-founder Dan Yates said: Research shows that the majority of small businesses want to incorporate more sustainability into their practices, but existing methods and processes are too time-consuming, too complex, and can be implemented. We also knew that SMEs were the driving force behind the economy, especially in the food and beverage industry. We had a clear problem, a big market, and a solution became clear. Is to make sustainability simple.

Co-founder Mehrnaz Tajmir, Ph.D. Bath University’s Candidate for Sustainable Supply Chain Management said: Ultimately, sustainability cannot be improved independently, whether it is a single business or an individual. Sustainability is about building a better supply chain and working with the right partners. But finding that partner isn’t really what you’re looking for, and knowing where to start especially after a year like this is difficult. That’s where we decided we could help.

Sustainability Matchmaking in the Food and Beverage Industry

Founded in 2019 by sustainability experts Mehrnaz Tajmir and Dan Yates, when COVID-19 has had a very big impact on business, Greener aims to help food and beverage small businesses connect seamlessly with each other and build new networks through it. Matchmaking platform. Their main goal is to create a truly sustainable supply chain.

In addition, Greener is built on a sustainability matchmaking process that creates personalized matches across the food and beverage industry. With this solution, the company enables buyers and suppliers to easily build sustainable and customized supply chains.

With early success in the research and development and testing phases, Greener is now focused solely on learning how to increase its user base and improve the platform as it plans future growth.

Dan Yates said: The next step is to engage more business and get as much feedback as possible. This is the key to making the platform work at the level we are pursuing. We believe this is a very important moment for green innovation in the UK and we know we are not alone based on our initial interactions with our users.

Registrations for food and beverage small business and sustainability solutions providers are open on the company’s website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos