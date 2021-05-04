26 Canadian Climate Champions Announced Ahead Of COP26 At UK & Canada Live Events





Today, the British High Commissioner and the Canadian Climate Law Initiative announced 26 Canadian Climate Champions. They have been identified as exceptional individuals actively working to move Canada to net zero emissions.

Among those chosen are the current Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Community and the former Minister of Environment, The Honorable Catherine McKenna, eminent environmental activist David Suzuki, and co-founder of the David Suzuki Foundation.

Today’s live event marks the sixth month of hosting the COP26 Climate Change Conference in the UK, which will be held in Glasgow. The 26 identified Canadian climate champions work in a variety of sectors and industries across the country, and have a common goal of reducing carbon emissions and driving a clean energy future based on different generations and experiences. They provide snapshots of more and more Canadians and people around the world working to protect the planet.

Canadian Climate Champion McKenna delivered a keynote address to the event with British High Commissioner Susan le Jeune dAllegeershecque. Secretary McKenna has been selected to expand parks and protected areas across Canada. As Canada’s Minister of Environment, she helped negotiate the Paris Climate Agreement, negotiated Canada’s first comprehensive climate plan with national prices for pollution, and cut plastics in our oceans. She was also an avid driver of innovation and investment in the clean technology sector.

The event also featured speeches from two climate champions, including David Suzuki, on the critical need to take urgent action on climate change. Dr. David Suzuki has been a lifelong environmentalist and is best known for CBC’s TV series The Nature of Things, which has educated millions of Canadians about the natural world and the importance of conservation. He has written and co-authored 54 books (18 children’s books), and has won numerous awards, including the UNESCO Science Award and Canadian Mandatory Companion. David Suzuki was followed by Melina Laboucan-Massimo, founder of Sacred Earth Solar and Director of Just Transition of Indigenous Climate Action, who has been working on social, environmental and climate justice issues for the past 20 years.

Today’s event is an opportunity to celebrate our commitment to zero carbon emissions. It also emphasizes that Canada and the UK share a commitment and dedication to tackling climate change and maintaining global temperature rises up to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The UK and Canada are proud to celebrate the many outstanding individuals who are constantly striving to achieve Net Zero. Today’s event recognizes the critical work of 26 Climate Champions as we all pay attention to COP26 and the next step in our global efforts to tackle climate change.

David Suzuki, Co-Founder, David Suzuki Foundation and CBC Host The Nature of Things

To face the challenges of man-made climate change, we have to transcend political factions and economic barriers, and we have little time.

Susan le Jeune dAllegeershecque, UK High Commissioner for Canada:

We are at a turning point on Earth and urgent change is needed to address the existential threat of climate change. Prior to COP26, the UK is setting an example with ambitious climate action. We are also working with partners around the world to promote climate action, including our partnership with Canada. Because climate change is not solved only in one country, it is solved through the collaboration of many people. It is this spirit that recognizes the 26 Canadian Climate Champions who are actively working to move Canada to a net zero emissions and build a clean energy future for all.

Dr. Janis Sarra, Chief Collaborator of the Canadian Climate Law Initiative and Professor of Law at Peter A. Allard Law School:

Canadian courts have now recognized that climate change poses an existential threat to humanity, and globally we are facing a turning point that will have an irreversible impact. Canada must set an example in an ambitious shift towards net zero emissions, a circular economy, sustainable finance and biodiversity protection. The Canadian Climate Law Initiative celebrates champions working to achieve these goals in a fair and equitable manner through full partnerships with Aboriginals, businesses and communities across the country.

Canadian Climate Champions List

For more information on climate champions, including a short biography and vision for COP26, and how Canada reaches net zero, see the attached word document.

Gifu Champion Storybook (PDF, 374KB, 16 pages)

COP26 Information

The UK will host the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow from 1 to 12 November 2021. change. The UK is committed to encouraging climate action ahead of COP26 by working with all countries and working with civil society, business and people at the forefront of climate change. For more information, please visit https://ukcop26.org/.

British High Commission Ottawa Information

The British High Commissioner in Ottawa is the main diplomatic ambassador for the British government in Canada. Together with the Consulate General of Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, we work closely with the Government of Canada and our partners across the country to develop and maintain a wide range of practical partnerships with real value for both countries. These partnerships include business, defense, climate change, science and innovation, education and culture.

Canadian Climate Law Initiative Information

The Canadian Climate Law Initiative (CCLI) is an interdisciplinary research initiative that improves understanding of climate governance across Canada through research, dialogue, and knowledge sharing. CCLI conducts rigorous legal analysis and works with a national network of 66 Canadian climate governance experts to provide state-of-the-art governance knowledge and tools to corporate and pension boards across Canada. CCLI is led by three chief investigators: Dr. Janis Sarra and Dr. Carol Liao from Peter A. Allard Law School at the University of British Columbia, and Professor Cynthia Williams at Osgoode Hall Law School at York University.

