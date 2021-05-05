Elite Winners Accepted Fast Track Route to England | Immigration and asylum





Oscar winners, Nobel laureates and British award-winning foreign musicians are among the foreigners who will expedite UK visas by amending immigration regulations issued by the Ministry of the Interior.

The list of qualified awards is incredibly popular. That said, anyone using the new scheme would have succeeded in obtaining a visa through the existing Global Talent Path introduced in 2020. For scientists, this includes Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry or medicine. And although it won the Fyssen International Award, only Fields medals are listed in mathematics. People in the fields of computing, engineering and social sciences have a few qualifying gongs.

Literature seems to be potentially the most difficult route, and even Booker only accepted the Nobel Prize. There are paths for visual arts, fashion, architecture, and dance.

For movies, TV and theater, only some categories are considered suitable for fast tracks. For example, the only qualifying Oscars are when you play in a role, cinematography, director, or writing that you do not apply and do not include a skill category in the list. Likewise, those who have won the Tony Award for Best Choreography are also eligible. The best set designs don’t.

Guest to Guildhall ahead of the release of the 2012 Man Booker Novel Award. Winners cannot participate in the fast track system. Photo: Sarah Lee / The Guardian

For music, possible routes include Best International Men’s or Women’s Awards in the UK, Best International Performances at the Mobo Awards, or Grammys for Lifetime Achievements.

In another initiative to partially mark the UK’s continued move to the post-Brexit immigration system, the Home Office unveiled a new work visa system for young Indian nationals based on existing plans for Australians, Canadians and others.

The Arts and Sciences Scheme is a streamlined global talent visa pathway that allows prominent people in fields including science, engineering and mathematics, arts and academia to live and work in the UK for five years. Under this scheme, applicants must be approved by one of six professional organizations, including the Arts Council and Royal Academy.

The new fast track method allows designated winners to apply directly. The Ministry of Home Affairs said it has cooperated with six agencies to create the list and is under review.

This announcement is unlikely to ease the concerns of many in the theater and music industry about the bureaucratic practices of the creative industry after Brexit.

In separate immigration announcements regarding widespread ties with India, sealed through a virtual meeting between Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the young citizens of both countries will have reciprocal rights to live and work in each. Different countries for up to 2 years.

Targeting ages 18-30, this initiative is based on an existing youth mobility plan that allows young people from nine countries and territories, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and Hong Kong, to live and work in the UK. For up to two years.

The immigration agreement is also aimed at stepping up measures to expel Indian nationals who are unable to stay in the UK, and so are the British in India.

