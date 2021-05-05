UK declares safe EU destination for non-essential travel





On Maltanow’s southeast coast, the Blue Grotto is considered safe for travel, not essential… [+] British government.

In anticipation that the UK holidays will come back soon, the British Foreign Ministry has changed its travel advice, declaring which EU countries are now safe for non-essential travel.

As reported by The Telegraph, Portugal, the Canary Islands, Corfu and Crete have been declared safe. A popular Mediterranean destination for British holidaymakers, Malta is currently offering to pay for tourists visiting in the summer. Israel made the cut, as well as the Greek islands of Rhodes, Kos and Zakynthos.

As non-essential travel is currently banned in the UK, this is widely expected to be a reliable indicator of where vacationers can go from May 17th, when the UK allows the resumption of tourism travel. The UK government is expected to unveil the list of travel lights this week on May 7th, when countries are grouped into green, amber and red categories.

Visitors visiting the countries on the green list do not need to be quarantined upon return, but the country itself may impose additional restrictions on the arrival of British travelers.

It is expected that the green list will not include more than 10 countries all to be selected because they are experiencing low Covid-19 infection rates, high vaccination rates, and low prevalence of the strain. Gibraltar, an overseas territory of Iceland and the UK, is expected to be cut.

The Guardian reported that international reservations surged during the summer despite a group of MPs advising on overseas travel out of fears that a third wave might hit the country this summer. British travel agency Thomas Cook reported a 50% increase in the number of bookings last week compared to the previous week.

The Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus (APPG) advised the government not to open international travel during the summer, summarizing fears in a report that the UK government should curb all international leisure travel to prevent the import of new strains to the UK . , To reduce the risk of third wave and further closure.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for caution. The BBC has some tours open on May 17th, but Johnson added that it’s important to be careful, saying we have to be very tough.

Spain and mainland Greece are not expected to be on the British greenlist on Friday. It is widely known that the United States and most EU countries will be included in the amber list. That said, trips to these countries will require 10 days of quarantine upon return, which will be as early as June.

