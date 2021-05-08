US Has World’s Leading Covid Problems





As much of the rest of the world clamors for vaccines, US companies and sports teams are offering increasingly elaborate incentives to change the minds of those who refuse the vaccine. As India, Nepal, Colombia and several other countries delve deeper into the horror of a full-fledged pandemic and its ensuing political crises, life is visibly rising here, exposing the problems inherent in reopening it. ‘a frozen economy.

The US hotel and restaurant industry expects a bumper summer as Americans indulge in pent-up travel urges. But chronic staff shortages threaten chaos: Some restaurants cannot fully open because they are short of kitchen and waiting staff. The industry is also lacking in the thousands of seasonal guest workers who cannot travel due to pandemic restrictions.

The hotel industry has its own staffing issues and is also hammered by the closure of business travel. He warns that without a government bailout, he will cut another half a million jobs by the end of the year after losing 8 million jobs since the start of the pandemic.

The builders can’t even find enough wood. The closure of sawmills resulted in a shortage of wood. As a result, the price of new homes has increased by $ 36,000 and if travelers are lucky enough to come to the United States this summer, they may find it difficult to get around. When the pandemic hit, many car rental companies sold their standby fleets. Now they are struggling to restock. As a result, wheels are scarce at US airports, and daily prices are skyrocketing. This is not all bad news. Anyone in the United States willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 can enjoy a blizzard of incentives, including free beer, donuts, baseball tickets, and even a chance to win a spot in the Super Bowl. And in the category of only in America, Illinois offers shots for shots handing out 100 free targets at a shooting range for people who get vaccinated.

‘Do you have any questions’

US President Joe Biden hosted a lunch in Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday, in a bid to showcase his administration’s relief program for restaurants affected by the pandemic. Speaking at the Washington taqueria counter Las Gemelas, Biden informed kitchen workers that their industry had lost 2.8 million employees during the coronavirus crisis. “Almost 200,000 people have already applied for this program. You are the very first in the whole country,” Biden said. “Do you have any questions?”

“What’s your favorite kind of taco?” someone asked, after a pause.





