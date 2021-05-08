Liverpool Elects Britain’s First Directly Elected Black Woman Mayor | 2021 election





Liverpool made history by choosing the first directly elected black woman mayor in England and the first woman to lead the city.

Joanne Anderson’s election was one of the few good news for the Labor Party on Friday. Anderson, 50, beat independent Stephen Yip, and Conservative candidate Katie Burgess lost a deposit. Anderson won 59% of the total vote (46,493 vs. Yips 32,079), but the race took second place for the first time in history.

In her victory speech, a six-foot-tall left-wing socialist apologized to the city’s people for a political scandal that led to a serious emergency after ex-mayor Joe Anderson (unrelated) was arrested last December for corruption. Council inspection. He denied any wrongdoing, but he moved away from the market competition.

Joanne Anderson has pledged to put the city on the path to recovery and says he wants Liverpool to have the best structure of responsibility and transparency in the United States. She said she was ridiculous and proud of herself and was honored to be the first black woman to take on the role. Liverpool has always been the first city to do things differently and to carve its own way. Today we made history.

When she was chosen as a Labor candidate, Anderson said she grew up in Thatchers Britain in the 80s, promising to feel like she was at the bottom of the pile and to make politics more inclusive. However, her historic appointment may not last long because she has said she will be campaigning to abolish the mayor.

Labor supporters congratulate Labor Party Joanne Anderson as mayor of the Liverpools Wavertree Tennis Center. Photo: Peter Byrne / PA

A referendum on the continuation of the role is expected in 2023.

Anderson, who served as a lawmaker for two years, said he was reluctant to get into politics. Regarding her decision to put herself last month, she said: It’s not a lifelong ambition, but it’s been able to see that our city is at stake. But she said she was brought up in a political environment, raised by a passionate single mother, and once locked up politicians in cupboards.

Anderson, who has one son, said he would personally prioritize violence against women and girls. She prides herself on her candid attitude and publicly says she was sentenced to bankruptcy twice in 2003 and 2019. She believes that many Liverpudlian will confirm their situation, especially after the epidemic. In fact, it is very difficult to live without debt.

She worked as a freelance equality and diversity consultant, including CPS, for 10 years when Keir Starmer was the head of public prosecution.

Simon Woolley, founder and director of Operation Black Vote, described her victory as a truly historic victory in many stages, pointing to the implications that Liverpool, once a major slave port, was run by black women.

Her opponent, Yip, is the founder of a children’s charity, Kind, and stands on a platform to reform local authorities, including significantly reducing the number of legislators.

