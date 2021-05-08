After Britain put Turkey on the’redlist’, it is suspected of advancing to the Istanbul Champions League final





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola isn’t worried about where the Champions League final will take place amid new doubts about whether it will take place in Istanbul.

City won a total of 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 during the week and advanced to the Maiden Champions League final.

Chelsea were convinced that it would be all English matches Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, beating Real Madrid with the same score and winning a total of 3-1.

The composition of the finals has already led to speculation as to whether the match could be transferred as Turkey is currently being shut down due to the corona 19 surge as Britain eases restrictions thanks to a successful vaccine launch.

UEFA claimed it was dedicated to the remaining matches at Ataturk Stadium, but the situation on Friday was even more complicated when the British government added Turkey to the travel “red list”.

This means that everyone traveling to the United States, including fans, players, and employees of both clubs, must be quarantined for 10 days at a government-approved hotel after returning to the UK.

Unless exemption for players is guaranteed, this will be a particular issue considering Euro 2020 and 2021 Copa America starting on June 11, 13 days after the Champions League final.

The status change will take effect on May 17, the same day Turkey’s national blockade ends and will not be reviewed for three weeks. This means that there is no possibility that the British government’s position will change prior to the finals.

UEFA is discussing the next steps with the Football Association (FA) as Wembley is touts Villa Park as a potential alternative venue as Wembley will host the championship playoff finals on May 29th.

Guardiola said before the British government’s decision, “I am confident that UEFA will do its best for everyone.”

“It will be fun to go to Istanbul. I think the situation depends on the epidemic, but if they decide to move to this country or elsewhere or stay here, we’ll be there by plane or bus.”

Stats Perform News understands that City is awaiting further guidance from UEFA for Champions League final locations and will not lobby matches to be transferred to their home arena.

City host Chelsea knows that their victory at Etihad Stadium in a dress rehearsal for Saturday’s finals will leave three matches left for third place in the Premier League for four seasons.

However, Guardiola insists that it won’t be a clue to the break for players who settled in the first XI to settle in European matches.

Catalonian’s frequently recurring mantras in need of a “rhythm” can’t slip with a defining night on the horizon.

“To be honest, players will not think about the Champions League final,” Guardiolasaid said.

“Now we have 6 days [between] Chelsea [and the trip to] Newcastle, the schedule is a little fresher now.

“It’s in our hands now, and we don’t rely on other outcomes to win the Premier League as quickly as possible. It won’t be easy because of the opponents we have.

“You don’t have to tell them to focus on the final game of the season, because no one in the club was there before except for Ilkay. [Gundogan], Who [2013 Champions League] critical. The rest will focus on getting everyone to the finals in the best possible condition. “

After a visit to St. James’ Park, City faces Brighton and Hove Albion at Amex Stadium on May 18th, ending their Premier League campaign against Everton at Home on May 23rd.

