US proposal would crack down on anonymous phantom weapons





The US Department of Justice on Friday released a draft rule that would crack down on self-assembled “ghost guns”, a measure promised by the White House last month as part of a broader effort to curb mass shootings and community bloodshed.

The Justice Department has released draft regulations that would require retailers to perform background checks before selling kits that contain the parts needed so someone can easily make a gun at home. It will come into effect later this year unless it is delayed by a legal challenge.

The proposed rule would also require the inclusion of serial numbers on parts used in easy-to-build gun kits, which would make it easier for law enforcement to track guns used in violent crime.

The rule marks the first time since 1968 that the definition of a firearm has been updated in the U.S. code, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the proposed rule “would help keep guns out of the wrong hands and make it easier to detect guns used in violent crimes.”

Gun control advocates have long said that ghost guns allow someone to obtain a gun without having to go through the background checks that they would otherwise face.

On April 8, President Joe Biden called on the Justice Department to come up with a new 30-day ghost gun rule.

“The coins do not have a serial number, so when they show up at a crime scene they cannot be traced,” Biden said April 28 in his first speech to Congress. “Buyers of ghost weapon kits are not required to pass a background check. Anyone from a criminal to a terrorist can purchase this kit and, in as little as 30 minutes, assemble a lethal weapon. . But not anymore.”

The Justice Department’s proposed rule will appear in a federal newspaper on Friday, kicking off a review period for public comment that could last two months.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos