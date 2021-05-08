Brazil welcomes US call for vaccine patent talks





A citizen receives a dose of the vaccine against the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during an immunization day for citizens aged 57 and over, in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 21 April 2021. REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes / File photo

The Brazilian government said on Friday it welcomed a call from the United States for multilateral vaccine patent negotiations and would engage constructively to find a way to increase the availability and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. .

In a joint statement released by the Brazilian Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Economy, the government said it will cooperate with all governments and parts of the private sector under the auspices of the World Trade Organization. to achieve these goals.

The statement is Brazil’s first official response to US President Joe Biden, who supports a suspension of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.

In March, wealthier WTO members blocked pressure from more than 80 developing countries to waive patent rights in a bid to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries.

“The easing of positions … could help international efforts to respond to COVID, including in the ongoing negotiations on the temporary suspension of the TRIPS provisions relating to the fight against the pandemic,” the statement said.

“In particular, it could facilitate the implementation of the ‘third way’ proposals, which aim to increase and diversify the production and distribution of vaccines, mainly in developing countries, with better use of spare capacity. “

TRIPS is the WTO’s agreement on trade-related aspects of intellectual property. Western countries have argued that intellectual property rights are essential to spur research and innovation and that suspension of these rights would not result in a sudden increase in vaccine supply.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos