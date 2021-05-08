Settlement purpose tool-GOV.UK





1. Purpose

It is the responsibility of the relevant agency to determine if a patient is eligible for free secondary care services. When making this decision, it is often necessary to consider whether the patient usually resides in the UK. This tool provides examples of some relevant questions to consider and provides documentation that patients can show as evidence that they are in the UK for a settled purpose, which is part of determining whether or not the patient normally resides.

The questions are not meant to be inclusive or equally weighted. Additionally, there may be additional questions or evidence to consider when determining whether someone is in the UK for a settled purpose not covered by this tool. Each patient should be considered on a case-by-case basis.

2. Definition

People living in the UK usually do.

Legitimately voluntarily for purposes settled as part of a regular order of life for the foreseeable future, whether in the long term or in the short term

Pre-settlement or settlement status for EEA/Swiss citizens is not required if using this tool prior to June 30, 2021, but thereafter EEA/Switzerland living or studying in the UK on or before December 31, 2020 The people need it. Anyone subject to immigration control must take an indefinite vacation to stay in the UK to be considered a regular resident.

The concept of a determined purpose was developed by the court. It can have one or multiple purposes, it can be specific or general, and it can be for a limited period of time. All that is needed in this context is that the purpose of life in England has enough continuity to be explained as settled.[footnote 1]

When referring to this tool, it is important to keep in mind the following principles:

The questions listed below should only be asked if they are relevant to the individual patient. You should not ask for evidence that is not personally relevant.

When using the tool, you should either answer no to the question or consider why the individual is unable to provide evidence. For example, you may not be able to provide a fixed address because you are homeless. Likewise, you may not be able to provide bank statements because you do not have a UK bank account. In both examples, an individual can still normally reside.

This tool can help you establish general residency and eligibility for free NHS secondary care for the following groups:

British citizens from July 1, 2021, EEA/Swiss citizens with EUSS[footnote 2]

Non-EEA/Swiss nationality remains indefinitely

Non-UK nationals (mostly) under immigration control cannot pass the general residency test if they do not have an indefinite vacation to stay in the UK. So, this tool is not applicable if you don’t have an ILR.

Likewise, EEA/Swiss citizens residing in the UK on or before December 31, 2020, meet the General Residence Exam from July 1, 2021 only if they have been previously settled or have been granted a settled status under the EU consensus system. You can. So, if you fail to apply, this tool is irrelevant.

In addition, non-UK nationals with temporary leave of at least 6 months are subject to the Immigration Health Surcharge Scheme and therefore do not need to use this tool in this cohort.

Finally, the following groups, whether resident or not, are exempt from costs for the care they need. So, if you are only pursuing the care you need, you don’t need to consider whether you have settled properly here with this tool. they:

EU visitors with valid medical documents temporarily staying in the UK, e.g. certain visitors from a country where the UK and the UK have a mutual health care contract dealing with increasing needs treatment. Visitors from Switzerland, Iceland or Liechtenstein who arrived in the UK on or before 31 December 2020 during the temporary stay. For tourists, this is until the end of the vacation. For students, this is until the end of their studies, as long as they are enrolled in an academic course and apply for the EU Settlement Plan by June 30, 2021. 6. Questions to Consider 6.1 Have you been in the UK for the last 6 years? More than a few months?

The longer you stay in England, the stronger the sign that you are here for a settled purpose. However, it is important to note the following:

British citizens may remain indefinitely as EEA/Swiss citizens who have been granted EEA/Swiss citizenship or have previously applied for settlement or settlement status, or as a non-EEA/Swiss citizen. If you’ve come to settle here for the time being, you’re usually living. Evidence a patient may have (this list is incomplete): Education or training course pay stubs or recent P60 job seeker’s allowance letter UK self-employment record Unique tax reference number Credit or benefit for payment of Universal Utility Bills/and/or Parliamentary Tax Invoices Letter Proof 6.2 Are you planning to stay in the UK for 6 months?

If a person wishes to stay in the UK for a significant period of time, they are likely to be here for settled purposes.

Evidence a patient may have (this list is incomplete): Evidence of an employment tenancy agreement for mortgage repayment or in the process of purchasing property evidence for proof of payment of a utility facility/and/or congressional tax bill that the child enrolled in school 6.3 Is staying in the UK one of many regular and important stays?

One person can usually reside in several countries at once. If you are legally and properly settled in the UK, you will pass the general residency exam even if you spend more time in another country of residence. If an individual has lived in several countries for many years, it is important to consider whether there is a pattern of regular stays in the UK for many years that shows a sufficient level of continuity to establish a purpose settled in the UK.

Evidence a patient may have (this list is not complete): Evidence of tickets for international travel activities while in the UK (employment contract or enrollment in an education or training course) 6.4 Does your housing situation in the UK seem stable?

Having settled homes in the UK may indicate that you are the person who usually resides here. However, just because you don’t have a settled home doesn’t mean you’ll usually be a person living here. The reason someone is not in a settled home may be due to a lack of money.

For example, homeless people can generally live in the UK even if they are not a fixed residence.

The same goes for travelers and other nomadic groups.

Evidence a patient may have (this list is incomplete): Evidence of mortgage repayment or proof that you are in the process of purchasing a real estate lease Evidence of payment of utility and/or council tax bills Evidence of temporary housing provision Evidence of address declaration that person Lives in the UK but is not a permanent residence or belongs to a group of nomads 6.5 Can you show that you are paying utilities and parliamentary taxes at your UK address?

Paying utilities and city council taxes in the UK may indicate that you are living in the UK for a specific purpose. When asking this question as above, you should consider the reason for the person not providing this evidence.

Evidence a patient may have (this list is incomplete): Evidence of payment of utility and/or parliamentary tax bills 6.6 Are you employed, self-employed, or accredited job seekers in the UK?

Being a job, self-employed, or accredited job seeker in the UK indicates that the person is in the UK for a settled purpose.

Evidence the patient may have (this list is incomplete): Employment Agreement/Recent P60 UK Self-Employment Record Unique Tax Reference Number Job Seeker’s Allowance Letter Job and Pension Job Center Registration Letter Universal Credit/Benefit Letter 6.7 Do Close Family Also UK Do you live in?

Having a family close to the UK may indicate that you have a definite purpose to live in the UK.

Evidence a patient may have (this list is incomplete): Proof of a close family member living in the UK 6.8 If you are the primary guardian of a school-age child, do you attend school in the UK?[footnote 3]

If you have children in the UK, you can indicate that you are living in the UK for the purpose of being settled.

Evidence the patient may have (this list is incomplete): Letter from school confirming attendance 6.9 Students from EEA/Switzerland attend courses in the UK starting on or before 31 December 2020 and for more than 6 years Are you doing it? month?

Enrolling and regularly attending UK education or training courses may be an indication that you are in the UK for a specific purpose. You need to consider whether your course requires regular attendance (i.e. not a correspondence course), and whether it is enough to require temporary settlement.

Students from EEA/Switzerland who started their course on or before December 31, 2020 must also apply for EUSS by June 30, if the course is longer than 6 months.

Evidence the patient may have (this list is incomplete): Certificate of enrollment, certificate of attendance, student loan certificate, if the place of the lease of study student accommodation contains information 6.10 EEA/Switzerland State pension beneficiaries in the UK in December 2020 Did you register your S1 in the UK on or before the 31st?[footnote 4]?

Registering S1 in the UK can indicate that you are willing to settle in this country. However, individuals may not be aware of the process and in this case may be in the UK for a settled purpose.

Evidence the patient may have (this list is incomplete): 6.11 If EEA/Switzerland posted workers before January 1, 2021, did they register S1 or A1 in the UK?

Registering S1 or A1 in the UK can indicate that you are willing to settle in this country. Not registering for S1 as above does not automatically mean that the individual does not normally reside.

Evidence a patient may have (this list is incomplete): 6.12 If you have recently entered the UK, is there any evidence of activity in another country suggesting you are living here?

This evidence is not required to suggest settling here, as an individual can generally reside in 2 countries at a time.[footnote 5] However, here are examples of activities that may indicate that the person came to England as part of a determined purpose.

If you sell real estate in another country or terminate your lease in another country, you end up hiring/study in another country. Delivery of property to the UK Transfers assets to the UK and terminates insurance policies, utility contracts, and more. Evidence that patients from other countries may have (this list is not complete): Evidence of sale of real estate/study shipping documents demonstrating termination of employment Asset transfer documents 6.13 If you have been recently absent in the UK, this is a temporary absence and does not mean an overseas migration?

The following is an example of a temporary absence from the UK that may indicate a willingness to agree to return.

Posting of business travel or overseas employment based in the UK as part of an employment contract for a limited period of time Temporary posting abroad as a volunteer by a UK charity or mission organization A defined temporary study period (e.g. temporary travel period) that Gap-year patients may have Evidence that exists (this list is incomplete): A study period/overseas publication termination letter from a UK-based institution confirms the temporary nature of the overseas publication, understanding the employment/self-employment situation and after being absent during the temporary travel period Why you need to understand the intentions of someone wanting to live in the UK

