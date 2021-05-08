Ohio Republican Party censors U.S. Representative Gonzalez for voting to impeach Trump





Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) attends a House Financial Services Committee hearing on “Treasury Department and Federal Reserve pandemic response monitoring” at the Rayburn House office building in Washington , USA, December 2, 2020. Greg Nash / Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez on Friday joined a growing list of lawmakers censored by Republican Party officials for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Gonzalez, a two-term Ohio lawmaker and former professional football player, has also been asked by the Ohio Republican Party to step down from his seat in Congress, as Trump reaffirms his grip on the party.

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik said in a statement the action against Gonzalez “was about an unconstitutional and politically motivated process that was serving no purpose,” apparently referring to the impeachment of Trump by the House .

Last January, Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for his role in inciting a January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer . Trump supporters were trying to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory as president.

Weeks later, the Senate acquitted Trump on a 57 to 43 vote, below the two-thirds majority needed for a conviction. Seven Republican senators joined the 50 Democrats in voting to condemn the former president.

Assists to Gonzalez were not immediately available for comment.

Republicans in the United States House of Representatives are also expected to vote on whether to strip Representative Liz Cheney of her Republican leadership position for challenging Trump’s false claims that last November’s presidential election was him. stolen. Read more

Other censored Republicans included Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, who was one of seven voters to condemn Trump.

