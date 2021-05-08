The Premier of Ontario wants a tighter border. A US senator is considering reopening it.





Signals on either side of the Canada-U.S. Border this week could not have been more different.

On this side, Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has repeatedly blamed travelers for the third wave of Covid-19, released an ad condemning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not having closed the border as Mr. Ford again requested. no more restrictions. New York Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer and the powerful majority leader, visited an airport near the Canadian border to say he had asked officials in the Biden administration to quickly develop a transparent plan , bilateral and public for the reopening of the border.

While no one seems to have anything but wild guesses about the border reopening, interest in this day appears to be increasing as more and more people in the United States are fully vaccinated. But several experts agree that it will likely take more than vaccines for the return of an open border.

Any opening of the border, a return to normalcy, it is very, very far, told me Aaron Ettinger, professor of political science at Carleton University specializing in the relations between the two countries. But that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be some sort of pre-planning on what a reopening would look like. The last thing we want is to be in a good enough situation where we can think about it but have absolutely no idea how to do it.

Every month since March 20, 2020, the Government of Canada has postponed, and sometimes expanded, the Cabinet Order establishing the border restrictions on the same day the United States similarly extends its rules.

While a border closure is often described as an agreement between the two countries, government officials have told me that talks between the two governments are mostly limited to coordinating the timing of the extensions. After all, the two countries have taken very different approaches, although commercial travelers like truck drivers, healthcare workers crossing the border, and those doing business in Canada have never been stranded by it. either country or required to quarantine.

But all Canadians can still travel to the United States for any reason, as long as they use an airplane rather than a motor vehicle, train, their feet or a boat to get there. Then there is no quarantine period imposed by the federal government upon their arrival.

Canada also has a short list of non-essential workers allowed in: Canadian citizens and permanent residents; foreign students; family members; temporary foreign workers, including those who go to farms; those authorized to enter for compassionate reasons; and, with special permission, professional athletes.

Aside from essential workers, all travelers entering Canada must produce three negative test results and be quarantined for two weeks. Air travelers must stay in a government-designated hotel for up to three nights to wait for their arrival test results as part of their 14-day quarantine.

The result was dramatic. Bill Blair, the Minister of Public Safety, said this week that international air traffic entries were down 96% at airports and land border crossings were down 82%. Federal officials have told me that the majority of non-essential travelers are returning Canadian citizens or permanent residents who have a constitutional right to return.

Many public health officials dispute Mr Fords’ oft-repeated claims that border crossings are a major source of infection. Mr Trudeau said on Friday he asked Mr Ford a week ago which of the groups, except citizens and permanent residents, he would like to be removed from the list of non-essential travelers still allowed in in Canada. The Prime Minister, Trudeau said, has not returned.

Canada does not appear to have a firm reopening plan of the kind that Mr. Schumer wants. But what should such a plan contain? Prof Ettinger said there are obvious factors like a substantial drop in the infection rate in Canada and more vaccinations. Federal officials have said in the past that they need proof that those vaccinated cannot pass the virus on to others.

An internationally accepted vaccination passport for travelers is something the federal government has declared necessary. Already, several travelers have been surprised with false Covid-19 test results, and two more have been fined for it this week.

The uncertainty surrounding travel is not limited to the border between Canada and the United States. Stephen Hiltner, my travel desk colleague, looked at the global travel scene and found that a set of swirling cross-currents, including an increase in global coronavirus cases, late vaccine deployments at tourist hot spots and the lack of a reliable system to verify immunizations can set the stage for a slow and tortured return to high-volume international travel.

[Read: The Dream: International Travel. The Reality: Chaos and Confusion.]

Whatever the plan and the date, Prof Ettinger said the somewhat hesitant and often confused experience of reopening the border following the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States will necessitate guidance and coordination. clear between the two countries.

The border has become increasingly harsh, said Prof Ettinger. Once things get back to something that looks like normal, I would expect to see significant cross-border technical coordination to avoid the kind of border disaster that we have seen at various times over the past 20 years. .

Trans Canada Playwright Sharon Pollock transformed stories in Canadian history.Credit … via Theater Calgary

Calgary playwright Sharon Pollock best known for her works based on Canadian historical events has died aged 85. In her plays, she provided multiple perspectives on historical events, Anne Nothof, professor emeritus at Athabasca University in Alberta, told The Times. . Pollock was committed to creating a theater that responded to the past and the present, that challenged historical and personal assumptions.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo, Lakehead University and Trent University identified the remains of a sailor from the ill-fated Franklin Expedition of 1845 and used DNA collected from a living descendant to reconstruct his image facial.

Canada is not alone in having vaccines stranded due to problems at a struggling plant in Baltimore.

After starting their season in Florida, the Toronto Blue Jays will move north, but not north enough to return to their hometown.

Connor McDavid is only 24, but the Edmonton Oilers player is on the run. He’s getting close to a 100-point season, which few thought was possible with the NHL’s pandemic reduction schedule.

