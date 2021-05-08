European allies call on US to slow Afghan withdrawal, officials say





European allies are pushing the US to delay its withdrawal from Afghanistan, which US officials had suggested could be complete as early as July 4 to give NATO allies more time and support to leave, US officials said.

In response, US officials said their departure could be delayed by two weeks or more to meet allied demands. President Biden last month ordered the full withdrawal by September 11, although military officials said they could complete the withdrawal by the summer.

In another complication, Turkey, which for years has secured Kabul airport, has told the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that its troops could also leave, officials said. Turkey’s potential departure, after initially planning to stay until after the coalition’s withdrawal, could prompt some Western countries to reconsider their plans to keep embassies open in the capital without an international force at Hamid Karzai International Airport, officials said.

The new concerns expressed by European allies have heightened the challenge for US officials to plan for an early exit from Afghanistan while coordinating with so many partners. The US-led NATO coalition, which brings together personnel from more than two dozen countries, has long adhered to a commitment to come back together, to go out together regarding its presence in Afghanistan.

If Turkey decides to leave, Western embassies will likely have to revisit their plans to keep even small diplomatic contingents in the country. International contractors are a possible alternative for airport security, but they are unlikely to be able to go without troops to keep them safe.

In addition, the United States has promised the Taliban, as part of a peace accord signed last year, to withdraw all contractors as well as troops.

Biden, who has said he wants to honor the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban, last month ordered the departure of all US troops by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks that sparked the American invasion. Defense officials have tentatively set July 4 as the deadline for the withdrawal.

The United States has said it will support its coalition partners logistically during their withdrawal. But some countries said they couldn’t get out at that time and asked the United States to stay beyond July 4, which the United States agreed to, officials said.

We have a target date for early July, but we know there are many factors that affect that timeline, one US official said. We will support our European allies in their deliberate withdrawal.

An EU official said Germany and other countries have asked the United States to delay his departure until July 18. Germany was responsible for NATO’s northern base in Mazar-e-Sharif, while Italy held the main alliance base in the western province. from Herat. British troops have worked closely with American forces on various missions in recent years.

A NATO official said the pullout would be orderly, coordinated and deliberate.

The safety of our troops will be a top priority every step of the way and we are taking all necessary measures to prevent our personnel from causing harm, the official said. We plan to complete our withdrawal within a few months.

The embassies of Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. The Turkish Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States has at least 2,500 troops based in Afghanistan, and the largest logistics footprint, including air support, vehicles, and security for troops leaving the country.

Since the United States began withdrawing from Afghanistan on May 1, it has stepped up the security of its forces and said this week it has deployed a dozen more fighter jets. There are at least 9,000 coalition troops in Afghanistan, the majority in Europe.

During a Pentagon press briefing Thursday, Army General Mark Miley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the United States has added F-18 jet fighters to its defenses . The United States also maintains an aircraft carrier strike group, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, in the region throughout the withdrawal. Six Qatar-based B-52 bombers are also on standby.

General Milley said there had been no major attacks on US or coalition forces, but the Pentagon said the Taliban had launched small harassment attacks. On May 1, the Taliban launched a rocket attack on Kandahar airfield, where US troops are stationed and are withdrawing. No US or coalition forces were injured, a military spokesperson said.

President Biden has said he will withdraw all US troops from the country by September 11, marking the second time in less than two years that a US president has set a date to end his involvement in the Afghan conflict – the longest war in the history of the United States. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

