British aid cuts will put tens of thousands of children at risk of famine, the charity says. Global development





According to a charity analysis, the UK will spend 80% less on feeding children from poor countries than before the epidemic.

Save the Children says the UK government will spend less than $26 million this year on essential nutrition services in developing countries. This is a decrease of more than 3/4 compared to 2019. Estimates of nutrition aid cuts came out after UN agencies called for urgent action. Famine in 20 countries, including Yemen, South Sudan and northern Nigeria.

The charity said the cuts would put tens of thousands of children at risk of starving and starving. Malnutrition affects lifelong development and accounts for half of child deaths worldwide.

The G7, which met with foreign and development ministers in London this week, called for action to prevent famine and recognize the humanitarian crisis.

According to the Global Food Crisis Report published this week, the number of people in need of emergency assistance is the highest in five-year history, with 155 million people facing a food shortage.

Save the Children’s analysis, which applied identified aid cuts in Africa and Asia to funding for basic nutrition programs, combined with known cuts in nutrition funding in other countries, suggests that UK aid could be cut in half from 2019. , The Commonwealth Development Authority (FCDO) nutritional support was 396m in 2019 and was cut by 45% to 218m in 2021. Funding for basic nutritional assistance in the UK was cut by 80% to 122 million in 2019, 110 million in 2020, and 26 million in 2021.

The increase in malnutrition associated with the epidemic will result in loss of education for 4.4 million years, he said.

Kirsty McNeill, Managing Director of Save the Children UK, explained that Britain’s aid strategy was inconsistent and inconsistent.

We are seeing the near collapse of UK support for hungry children in some of the poorest and most dangerous countries in the world, including Yemen, Somalia and Sudan. The end of preventable child mortality will never be achieved when we ignore the role long-term malnutrition plays in children’s development and future quality of life.

Students water plants at the Save the Children Vocational Training Center in South Sudan. The charity estimates that the increase in malnutrition associated with the epidemic could lead to loss of education for 4.4 million years. Photo: Hanna Adcock / Save the Children

Power of Nutrition, a foundation established to tackle the problem of lack of funds, says FCDO has cut funds by 57% from 7 million to 3 million.

Simon Bishop, the foundation’s CEO and special advisor to Justine Greening’s international development secretary, said it was unbelievable that the UK advocated global leadership in tackling the hunger issue while cutting aid.

People can see right through it, he said. It corresponds to the slogan of the empty global UK where nothing is seen behind it. What makes this so sad and self-defeating is that the UK has been a real global leader in this field over the past decade, saving lives and gaining tremendous soft power. All of that is now quickly disappearing from the sewer.

The UK announced last year it would cut aid funding from 0.7% of its gross national income to 0.5%. The cuts are not split evenly, and some programs reduce funds by up to 85%.

On Wednesday, the Tropical Health Education Trust (THET) announced that the government had cut funds for global health education by 48 million. One of the programs affected is UK Partnerships for Health Systems, founded by THET and Liverpool University of Tropical Medicine, which enables NHS staff to train 78,000 healthcare professionals in low- and low-income countries.

This week, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said the government had cut 75% of its funding to Syria. In Syria, more than 12 million people migrated to the conflict and immediately stopped the project that supported tens of thousands of people.

The group said it was particularly concerned about women and girls living in camps in northern Syria where safe spaces or services are no longer available.

The IRC, which provides water, shelter, health, education and empowerment programs to displaced people in more than 40 countries, says funds for protection and legal work for vulnerable Syrians in Lebanon have been cut completely.

The group awaits news from Whitehall but is concerned that at least 60% of UK funds to work in northeast Nigeria and similar cuts to health programs in Sierra Leone will be reduced. Employees are redesigning the program.

Melanie Ward, Managing Director of IRC UK, said: It is a deep matter that lifesaving services are being lost as part of these cuts. And the way they are done made things even more difficult. We have a fiscal year over a month, but it is not yet clear how the cuts will fall at the national level.

Lack of consultations, failure to set or comply with schedules, lack of decision-making standards and overall lack of transparency are hitting the aid sector significantly as humanitarian needs increase.

The FCDO said it would spend 10 billion on aid this year and reissued the statement provided in a previous article on aid cuts. The seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to make difficult but necessary decisions, including temporary. Reduce the overall amount we spend on aid.

