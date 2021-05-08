Almost all 325 US Plano-based Cinemarks will be open this weekend





Cinemark, the country’s third-largest theater chain, based in Plano, will have nearly all of its 325 US theaters this weekend as the company is growing increasingly optimistic about a return to cinema.

Cinemark has opened 98 percent of the theaters it operates in 42 states, including 90 percent at 50 percent or more capacity, the company said on Friday. The chain continues to implement cleanliness protocols introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as it attempted to partially reopen wards ahead of the vaccination rollout in the United States.

The channel is very optimistic about a recovery, CEO Mark Zoradi told investors on Friday. He outlined several reasons for his outlook, including a successful vaccination effort and a decrease in infections in the United States.

Consumer sentiment is rebounding, and there are signs that they are increasingly comfortable being in indoor spaces shared with others. A recent consumer survey found that 64% are now very or somewhat comfortable going to the movies, according to National Research Group data cited by Cinemark.

The company is also encouraged by new guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which last week said theaters were safe for those vaccinated. More than 55% of adult Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moviegoers also spent a record amount per person on movie theaters in the first three months of 2021, according to Cinemarks’ latest financial report.

Guests demonstrate that they want to enjoy the full movie experience they’ve missed over the past year and are splurging on food and drink, Zoradi said.

Cinemark saw 5.2 million moviegoers in the first three months of this year and generated $ 97.1 million in revenue, less than a quarter of the revenue recorded for the same period in 2020 before the pandemic hit. closes movie theaters.

More than half of film viewers this year went to private parties, which accounted for 3 million of the 5.2 million customers.

The movie chain also said it has made deals with the Big Five movie studios to showcase film releases this year, including Warner Bros. Picture Group, Walt Disney Co., Paramount Pictures, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Cinemark did not disclose the terms of the agreements.

We are pleased with these recent developments and are confident that we are taking positive steps to revive theatrical exhibitions and evolve the industry for a post-pandemic landscape, Zoradi said in a statement.

