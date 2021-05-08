UK unveils list of green countries that UK residents can visit without quarantine





On January 17, 2021, in London, a traveler leaves the test center at Heathrow Airport.

Holly Adams | Getty Images News | Getty Images

London British Transport Minister Grant Shapps released a “green list” of countries that UK residents could soon visit without quarantine upon return on Friday.

Travel was severely restricted during the months when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was most severe. However, from May 17th, English people may visit certain countries, although some restrictions apply.

Twelve countries will be included in the UK’s so-called “green list”. Travelers traveling to these countries should be tested before departure and upon return. However, there is no need to quarantine upon return.

The 12 countries are:

Portugal

Israel

Gibraltar

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Brunei

Iceland

Faroe Islands

Falkland Islands

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

St… Helena, Tristan de Cunha, Ascension Island

With the exception of a dozen countries, other countries have been divided into “amber” and “red” lists, the latter requiring the most stringent measures. Turkey is one of the notable names added to the red list on Friday.

Popular destinations for the British, such as France and Spain, were not included in the green list at this stage. Shapps told a press conference on Friday that the green list country could withdraw its status at any time.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will separately announce their own travel restrictions for residents.

British travelers face travel restrictions in other countries such as Australia and the United States.

U.S. and European airlines and several travel industry companies are struggling with the stagnation of overseas travel, and this week urged governments to ease travel regulations that currently prohibit entry of most British citizens due to rising vaccination rates in each country. .

The trade group Airlinesfor America, representing most of the large American airlines, including the United States, Delta, Delta, etc., said, “We are a mutual aid that allows the United States to fully vaccinated travelers to travel to the United States in countries with similar successful vaccination programs We are encouraging the continued implementation of the policy.” United.

Airline executives have questioned the recovery of most US-European travel this summer, but while there are still restrictions, they were more optimistic about the possibility of resuming UK-US travel.

In recent weeks, U.S. airlines have announced new services to select destinations that have opened or are planned for, such as Greece, Iceland and Croatia.

CNBC’s Leslie Josephs contributed to New York’s reporting.

