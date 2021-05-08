US employers created fewer jobs in April than expectedExBulletin





US employers created far fewer jobs in April than forecasters had expected. Friday’s report shows a slight increase in the average hourly wage amid many companies complaining of a labor shortage.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The country’s labor market recovery hit a slowdown last month. US employers added just 266,000 jobs in April. This is much less than forecasters expected. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seemed confident the rebound will continue, but acknowledged there would be ups and downs along the way.

(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JANET YELLEN: We knew it wouldn’t be a hundred day battle. And today’s jobs report highlights the long-term recovery.

SHAPIRO: The country has yet to recover more than 8 million jobs that were lost during the pandemic. NPR Chief Economic Correspondent Scott Horsley joins us now in explaining.

Hi, Scott.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Hi, Ari.

SHAPIRO: Usually a month when over a quarter of a million people find work would be pretty good, but it was really disappointing today. Explain what went wrong.

HORSLEY: More than one economist has used the term “head scratcher” to describe this report today, because many other signals we received in the spring suggested that April would be a successful month for hiring. You know, more Americans are getting vaccinated. They planned a vacation. They are going to play ball. They’re doing everything they couldn’t do for a good part of last year. I spoke to Jeff Lobdell, who runs 18 restaurants in Michigan. He has seen a surge in business.

JEFF LOBDELL: Oh sure. There have been a lot of pent-up requests and people want to come out. I mean, restaurants are the community’s gathering places not just to go out and have a meal, but to see those neighbors come together in your neighborhood. People really miss this.

HORSLEY: And that had to translate into a lot more jobs. Today, restaurants and bars added nearly 200,000 workers last month. But other sectors of the economy have lost jobs, including grocery stores and delivery services, which thrived during the pandemic. There were also fewer factory jobs, mainly because automakers couldn’t get the computer chips they needed. And then we have heard complaints from some employers who say they have more job opportunities. They just haven’t been able to find workers to fill them.

SHAPIRO: How do you explain that when we know there are millions of people who are still out of work?

HORSLEY: Not everyone is vaccinated yet, and many workers are understandably nervous about returning to work in jobs where they might be at risk of infection. You also have a lot of parents whose children have not yet returned to school full time. Lobdell says he has rehired around 250 people at his restaurants since bottoming out last year, but still has 200 vacancies that he hasn’t been able to fill.

LOBDELL: Over the past six months, our hourly wages have increased by about, on average, $ 2.50 or $ 3 an hour. We are offering pandemic compensation, which is additional compensation for our line cooks from now until Labor Day. So we are doing everything we can to keep our staff and to get new crew members to come back and work with us.

HORSLEY: Today’s report shows a rise in wages, although not large enough to suggest a truly widespread labor shortage.

SHAPIRO: So the unemployment rate actually increased slightly to 6.1%. Is this worrying?

HORSLEY: You know, over 400,000 people entered the workforce last month. This is actually encouraging, although not everyone found a job right away. But all of these new workers were men. The number of women in the workforce actually declined in April, and that has been a trend throughout this pandemic. Secretary Yellen said the United States must make it easier for women and men to try to balance work and family responsibilities.

(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

YELLEN: Our policy making didn’t count for the fact that people’s work and personal lives are inextricably linked. And if one suffers, the other suffers.

HORSLEY: She notes that of the 4.2 million women who left the workforce during the pandemic, Ari, nearly 2 million have yet to return. And this is obviously a drag on their family budget. It is also a brake on the country’s economic potential.

SHAPIRO: A few states have announced plans to cut unemployment benefits in the coming months. Do you think this will likely have an effect on the labor market?

HORSLEY: It’s hard to know. Some employers complain that pandemic unemployment benefits, including the additional $ 300 a week paid by the federal government, discourage people from looking for work. University researchers haven’t found much evidence for this. But Montana and South Carolina plan to cut those benefits at the end of June in a bid to push people back into the workforce. Benefits are expected to expire nationwide a few months later, so we’re going to do a little experiment here.

SHAPIRO: Scott Horsley from NPR, thank you.

HORSLEY You’re welcome.

