CDC Says Air Travelers to United States May Use Certain Self-Administered COVID-19 Tests





Travelers pass through a pickup area in the arrivals section of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, United States, April 12, 2021. REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that international air travelers to the United States can meet entry requirements for COVID-19 using certain self-administered tests.

In January, the CDC demanded that all air passengers aged two and over – including U.S. citizens – be able to provide negative COVID tests within three days of arriving in the United States or present proof of COVID recovery. -19.

The CDC’s move has been hailed by Airlines for America, a trade group, saying it “would allow FDA-approved supervised home testing for international passengers entering the United States. It is an encouraging step to facilitate the international travel process “.

Some Americans feared that they would not be able to access the tests in some foreign countries. The CDC noted that some countries may restrict the importation of tests that are not authorized or registered there.

Passengers using a self-test should use a telehealth service that offers real-time remote supervision during testing.

Airlines must be able to review and confirm the identity of individuals and details of test results.

The move comes as some U.S. officials have expressed concerns at government meetings to ensure passengers provide accurate COVID-19 test results. US airlines often review test results written in foreign languages.

The rules went into effect on January 26, after Canada followed other countries in imposing similar rules for almost all international arrivals on January 7.

Restrictions on the land border between Canada and the United States, imposed in March 2020, have been extended until May 21. Now in place for 13 months, they are renewed month by month. Mexico also maintains some of its borders.

The Biden administration has considered whether to impose COVID-19 testing requirements for land border crossings, but has not issued requirements in part due to a lack of testing capacity in Mexico.

