EU calls on US to push exports to tackle vaccine shortage





PORTO, Portugal (AP) The European Union on Friday called on the United States to start boosting its vaccine exports to contain the global COVID-19 crisis, and said US support for patent waivers would only provide at best than a long-term solution.

We invite all who engage in the debate on a waiver of (intellectual property) rights to join us in pledging to be prepared to export much of what is produced in this region, said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Following calls for support from the United States for relinquishing patents on vaccine technology, French President Emmanuel Macron summed up Europe’s point of view when he said at a summit of the EU in Porto, Portugal: You can give intellectual property to labs that don’t know how. produce it. They won’t produce it tomorrow.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez this week reserved the idea endorsed by US President Joe Biden, but immediately added: We believe it is insufficient. It should be more ambitious.

While the US has kept a tight lid on exports of US-made vaccines so it can inoculate its own population first, the EU has become the world’s largest supplier, allowing about as many doses to come out. of the bloc of 27 its 446 million inhabitants. Many EU countries, however, have demanded an end to vaccine nationalism and export bans.

Von der Leyen said any patent waiver would not bring a single dose of vaccine in the short to medium term.

Macron said it was more important for Biden to work on exports. The Anglo-Saxons are blocking many of these ingredients “necessary for the manufacture of vaccines,” said the French leader, referring to Washington and London. Today, 100% of vaccines produced in the United States of America are destined for the American market.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this week that the EU had distributed around 200 million doses within the bloc while around the same amount had been exported abroad.

About 50% of what is produced in Europe is exported to nearly 90 countries, said von der Leyen, and called on Biden and other regions or vaccine-producing countries to step up their efforts.

We are the world’s most generous of developed nations. Europe should be proud of itself, Macron said.

The EU is trying to take back the diplomatic initiative on vaccines after Biden sets it up with his surprising approval to lift patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines, seeking to address the vaccine problem in the arms of people in poorer countries.

EU leaders said they were ready to discuss US support for proposals first submitted to the World Trade Organization by India and South Africa, but said that many other initiatives would be more effective at this stage, ranging from increasing production capacity to distributing raw materials. . So far, they insisted, the issue of patent waiver is not a big deal.

___

Casert reported from Brussels.

