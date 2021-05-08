UK Task Force Addresses Growing Pet Theft Problem | Pets





The government formed a task force to tackle the dire crimes of pet theft, which surged during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DogLost, a British charity that helps dog theft victims in March, reported that crime rose 170% from 172 in 2019 to 465 in 2020.

The task force investigates factors contributing to the increase in dog napping and recommends solutions for solving the problem. It consists of government officials from the Ministry of Environment and Rural Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Justice, police, animal welfare organizations, and public officials seeking opinions from experts.

Dog theft activists have urged pet theft to make certain crimes with more severe penalties than stealing property, and they say those caught are often only sentenced to small fines or probation. According to the pet theft reform campaign, only 1% of dog theft crimes have led to prosecution in recent years.

Activists have also urged a reform of the current pet microchip system to increase the likelihood of reuniting stolen animals with their owners.

Dog ownership has been booming since the first national lockdown in March 2020, with people trapped in their homes securing pets to lift their souls. Soaring demand has led to reports of soaring prices, advertising and sales records, an increase in immoral breeding, and the soaring dog theft, especially of Instagram-friendly breeds such as French Bulldogs, Cocafu and Pug.

According to the Dogs Trust, the price of the five most sought after breeds in the UK rose to 89% during the first blockade, some of which are now worth more than 6,000 dogs. The report in particular suggested that this could promote an increase in theft.

Police advised owners to take basic security measures such as not leaving their dogs in public places, changing routines when walking, and checking door and garden door locks at home. They also said that people should be careful about posting pictures of their pets on social media where they might know their location.

Environmental Secretary George Eustice said: Pet owners should not be intimidated by fear. Therefore, we formed this task force to thoroughly investigate the issue and take steps to deter criminals.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said it was bitter and apathetic for criminals to take advantage of stealing their beloved pets. This new task force will help us know the best way to fight the driving force behind this painful crime and crack down on perpetrators, she said.

The task force aims to post its recommendations in the fall.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos