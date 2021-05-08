Grand Lake Constitution Week Says Thank You, But Not With Public Money





Fireworks light up the sky over Grand Lake as part of the 2013 U.S. Constitution Week celebration in this multiple exposure newspaper file photo. After receiving approval for a $ 4,000 nonprofit grant from the city last month, event organizers said they would not accept the money while suggesting to city officials to spend it on the fireworks show of the week.

Any Grand Lakers worried about the city’s funding for Grand Lake Constitution Week can breathe a sigh of relief.

Organizers of Constitution Week informed the city in a letter this week that they will not be accepting a previously approved $ 4,000 municipal grant for the week of events that take place each September in Grand Lake.

The decision to forgo public funding follows discussions among Grand Lake administrators last month about the nonprofit groups’ grant application. City staff had received complaints that the week was too political and asked administrators to weigh in.

In approving the grant, trustees requested that Constitution Week organizers allow the city to provide information on keynote speakers. If the city were to financially support the event, the administrators wanted some level of influence.

Organizers have repeatedly welcomed assistance in the selection process, and they appeared to be open to the idea of ​​accepting city advice, although organizers were careful not to cede control over the process. selection before administrators vote to approve the grant.

Since that April 12 meeting, however, Constitution Weeks organizers have had the opportunity to review the trustees’ decision and will not be accepting the grant this year.

We understand that you have received a small number of complaints that our event is political, the letter to the city reads. Although we do not agree, we must avoid reinforcing this false perception. Accepting advice from a politically appointed advisor in exchange for funds could increase the perception that Grand Lake Constitution Week in the United States is a political event.

Instead of accepting the $ 4,000 nonprofit grant, organizers suggested administrators consider placing it on the Saturday fireworks that wrap up Constitution Week, an event fully controlled by the board. administration.

This way the city is in no way involved with our stakeholders, and the funds would be used in exactly the same way that fireworks funds are used for July 4th, New Years Eve and Carnival. winter, the letter continues. We hope this is a viable solution for you.

According to the letter, the organizers’ decision to forgo the grant is rooted in an effort to avoid the emergence of political influence. As a rule, they have refrained from inviting anyone currently running for office to speak at Constitution Week, and their refusal of the grant points in the same direction.

It is not a political event; It’s an educational event, said Mike Tompkins, board chairman of Grand Lake US Constitution Week. (As Tom Goodfellow, founder of Grand Lake Constitution Week) likes to say and I like it too, we don’t invite politicians to speak, we invite them to take notes.

He explained that the Grand Lake Constitution Week board of directors has come to agree that while he appreciates city funding, which can represent up to 10-20% of the budget of the week and has served as the primary source of funding over the years. also heard from the many supporters of the week and the handful who disagreed before deciding by close vote not to accept the funds.

Tompkins said the decision, at least for him, comes down to one question: How do you approach the perceived problem of being a political event by appointing a politician as an advisor?

That’s a good question, and I don’t know the answer to it, Tompkins said.

He said he thought it was much better and much more liberating if Constitution Week could raise those funds without relying on government support, and that appealed to the board as well.

Later, Tompkins noted that he supported three solutions for anyone who might oppose Constitution Week to respond to Week of Events.

The first, which Tompkins described as the least useful, would be writing letters to the journal telling everyone how bad the week is and demanding that it be canceled.

Another of Tompkins’ ideas calls for individuals to join the organizers of Constitution Weeks in the selection process to help the group in its mission to foster a diversity of perspectives. While organizers don’t want politicians to help select speakers, Tompkins said they have no problem with individuals, including Grand Lake administrators, helping them as private citizens.

His third solution, the one Tompkins called the most useful, is for people to consider hosting more Constitution Day celebrations, no matter where they are or what form those ceremonies may take.

I don’t care if it’s Grand Lake; I don’t care if we have more than one celebration of the Constitution, Tompkins said. He doesn’t have to follow our model; it doesn’t have to be a weeklong event. They don’t have to be educational speakers. It could be a music festival, a fireworks display or a poetry slam whatever people want to do just to take a moment of silence and think about what the Constitution means for you. That’s really our goal, and we want it to expand beyond Grand Lake.

Grand Lake Constitution Week runs September 13-18 this year. The anniversary of the signing of the US Constitution is September 17 and the fireworks are scheduled for this Saturday. To learn more about the list of events, visit http://www.GrandLakeUSConstitutionWeek.com.

