Multinational Corporation Repays UK Emergency Covid Loan





U.S. oilfield services group Baker Hughes is a recent multinational, £600m emergency Covid loan to repay a UK banking facility under the MPs’ investigation for what companies still paying billions of dollars to shareholders use. Solved it.

More than £2.6 billion has been passed to investors from companies with overseas headquarters, and until last week they have been in use for over a year since the inauguration of the Bank of England’s Covid debt scheme.

The Covid Corporate Financing Facility is designed to “provide temporary direct assistance to investment grade companies with short-term cash flow issues”, providing access to very affordable financing through banks.

However, according to FT analysis, more than six large multinationals have been using the facility for a year, finding cash for large and often increased dividends.

Companies include Baker Hughes, Boots, Spanish energy company Iberdrola and infrastructure group ACS, Mexican industrial conglomerate Orbia, Israeli chemical manufacturer ICL Group and Australian engineer Worley. A lot of money is due this month.

Last week’s BoE data confirmed that Baker Hughes used a UK subsidiary founded in April to repay the £600 million borrowed.

Margaret Hodge, former chairman of the Public Accounting Commission, said, “It is a disgrace for large global companies to borrow taxpayer-backed cash while simultaneously raising dividends. What blocks shareholder pockets is a complete abuse of taxpayers’ money, and the executives of these companies have to bow their heads to shame.”

Other companies, including BASF and Bayer, paid off their debts earlier after it proved that Covid’s economic shock had less financial impact than it initially feared.

In mid-May last year, the BoE closed loopholes that could allow businesses to pay dividends and raise wages while using the scheme. However, those who used the facility before that were able to pay cash and pay dividends on their balance sheet.

Any company rated on an investment grade and making a significant contribution to the UK economy, including its subsidiaries, can participate in this scheme.

Baker Hughes paid $113 million in dividends in the first three months of this year. It paid $388 million in 2020 from $395 million in 2019.

With several UK subsidiaries and borrowing £300 million through CCFF, Orbia paid a dividend of $230 million and bought $42 million in 2020.

Iberdrola, who owns Scottish Power and borrows £100 million through plans, said the facility will be repaid this month. “In 2020, Covid’s impact on business in the UK amounted to 130 million euros,” the company said. “The fund supported business activities in the UK during a period of volatility.”

Retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance, which borrowed £300 million from the BoE through its British boots business, announced a quarterly dividend this month at 46.75 cents per share, the same as the previous quarter, but an increase of 2.2% year-on-year. By the end of February, it paid $880 million in six months.

The WBA says Covid spent about $690 million in pharmacy costs last fiscal year, of which Boots is an important part. The dividend payout reflected “the company’s long-term outlook”, adding that the December dividend was “funded using US debt facilities.” The loans will be repaid next week as scheduled.

Worley UK has received £155 million through the CCFF, which it says will be repaid by May 18th. The parent company paid $260 million (£183 million) in dividends in 2020, which is almost double the previous year. Worley said, “It’s an investment-grade company that makes a significant contribution to the UK economy.”

