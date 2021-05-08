Cyber ​​attack forces shutdown of major U.S. pipeline operators





A cyber attack forced the shutdown of one of the largest pipelines in the United States, in what appeared to be a significant attempt to disrupt vulnerable energy infrastructure. The pipeline transports refined gasoline and jet fuel along the East Coast from Texas to New York.

System operator Colonial Pipeline said in a statement Friday that it had shut down its 5,500-mile pipeline, which it says carries 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel supplies, in a bid to contain the breach. on its computer networks. . Earlier on Friday there were disruptions along the pipeline, but it was not clear if this was a direct result of the attack.

The Colonials Pipeline carries 2.5 million barrels every day, transporting refined gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast to New York Harbor and major New York airports. Most of that goes into large storage tanks, and with energy consumption reduced by the pandemic, the attack was unlikely to cause immediate disruption.

In the statement, the company said it learned on Friday that it had been the victim of a cybersecurity attack, but provided no details. Such an attack could involve malware that stops its operations or ransomware requiring payment to unlock files or computer systems.

In response, we proactively took some systems offline to contain the threat, which temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT operations, the company said, referring to IT systems.

He said he contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies. The FBI conducts such investigations, but critical infrastructure is under the responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

So far, the effect on fuel prices has been small, with gasoline and diesel futures up about 1% on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Friday. Regular gasoline prices at the pump in New York state rose by a penny on Saturday, from $ 2.99 to $ 3. Over the past week, gasoline prices rose 6 cents nationwide, as global oil prices rose rapidly.

This is a serious problem, said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service. That might scold matters because it’s the nation’s jugular aorta that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to New York City.

The flaw comes just months after two major attacks on American computer networks, the SolarWinds intrusion by the main Russian intelligence service, and another against a Microsoft email service that was attributed to Chinese hackers who illustrated the vulnerability of networks on which government and business rely.

While both of these attacks appeared to target, at least initially, the theft of email and other data, the nature of the intrusions created backdoors that experts believe could ultimately allow attacks on the infrastructure. physical. So far, no effort seems to have led to anything other than data theft.

The Biden administration last month announced sanctions against Russia for SolarWinds and is expected to issue an executive order in the next few days that would take action to secure critical infrastructure, including requiring increased security for providers providing services to the federal government. .

The United States has long warned that Russia planted malicious code in electricity distribution networks, and the United States responded several years ago by inserting similar code into the Russian grid.

But actual attacks on energy systems are rare. About ten years ago, Iran was accused of attacking the computer systems of Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest producers, which destroyed 30,000 computers. This attack, which appeared to be a response to the US-Israel attack on Iran’s nuclear centrifuges, did not affect operations.

Another attack on a Saudi petrochemical plant in 2017 nearly sparked a major industrial disaster. But it was shut down quickly, and investigators later attributed it to Russian hackers. This year, someone briefly took control of a water treatment plan in a small town in Florida, in what appeared to be an effort to poison the supply, but the attempt was quickly halted.

Clifford Krauss contributed reporting.

