Five-star vacation prices cut as British scramble to book vacations





The British are allowed to travel abroad for the first time since January from May 17th, and many are booking flights and hotels to destinations approved by the government’s traffic light system.

A surge in interest has driven prices down in luxury resorts, as travelSupermarket.com’s analysis found that many five-star hotels were available in late May and June for half their normal prices.

Thomas Cook said vacation bookings in Portugal were up 250% from a week ago.

Online searches for tourist hotspots with the lowest infection rates in Europe increased by 115%.

Scotland has recorded 224 new coronavirus cases, but there have been no deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths according to this daily measure of people who tested positive for the virus for the first time within the last 28 days is 7,661.

However, the Scottish government has its registry offices normally closed on weekends.

According to figures released on Saturday by the Scottish government, the daily test positive rate was 1.2%, the same as the previous day.

So far, 2,883,384 people have received the first Covid-19 vaccine, and 1,450,798 have received the second vaccine.

Moray has the highest incidence rate in the country and is far higher than the rest of the country at 96 per 100,000 for 7 days through May 5.

China Reports Seven New Covid-19 Cases

China reported seven new mainland Covid-19 cases on May 7, which fell from 13 the day before, state health officials said Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections from abroad. The number of new asymptomatic cases that China did not classify as confirmed fell from 17 the previous day to 8 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China is currently 90,746, and the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Pope Francis supports waiver of intellectual property rights for vaccines

Pope Francis supported the proposal of US President Joe Biden, which was rejected by some European countries, including Germany, on Saturday, supporting a waiver of intellectual property rights for the Corona 19 vaccine.

In a speech at a global fundraising concert to promote fair access to vaccines, the Pope said the world was infected with the individualist virus.

A variant of this virus, for example, is a closed nationalism that blocks internationalism in vaccines, he said in a pre-recorded video message.

Another variation is when we put the laws of the market or the laws of the intellectual market or intellectual property for the laws of love and human health, he added, recalling the massive deaths the coronavirus has done to the world.

Pakistan Gets First Covid-19 Vaccine Under COVAX

Pakistan received the first batch of 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccines under its COVAX quota on Saturday, UNICEF said in media reports.

Today Pakistan announced that it has first shipped the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (SII-AZ AZD1222) from its COVAX facility.

Emmanuel Mark Long: US bans vaccine exports

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the U.S. government on Saturday to lift restrictions on exports of the Covid-19 vaccine and vaccine ingredients.

At the European Union summit in Portugal, Mark Long told a press conference that wealthy countries should open up their vaccine capabilities to help less developed countries.

Travel agency, best vacation sales days in months

Travel agencies have had their best days for vacation sales just months after the government’s announcement of the green list.

Tui, the UK’s largest vacation company, said that after its announcement, customer demand has increased, especially for travel to Portugal.

A spokesperson said: Weve has had the best selling days for summer vacations in 2021 since the announcement of the first roadmap in February.

60% of all holidays sold yesterday were in Portugal.

Hays Travel, the UK’s largest independent travel agency, said early speculation about the announcement sparked the busiest week since the epidemic began.

Hays Travel Chairman Dame Irene Hays said: This week, Hays Travel branches across the UK have had their busiest hours since the pandemic began, helping customers safely book their vacation anytime, anywhere.

More customers are booking this year to ensure they don’t miss a selection or price.

1620472485Egypt, testing visitors from countries with Covid-19 variants upon arrival

The Egyptian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday that it would require rapid COVID-19 testing on all visitors arriving from countries where the virus strain was found.

The statement did not specify the country in which passengers will undergo a 15 minute DNA test called ID NOW.

New coronavirus cases in Egypt have been steadily increasing in recent weeks. On Saturday, 1,125 new cases and 65 deaths were reported, but experts say they reflect only a fraction of the total.

In a statement on Saturday, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism said outlets, shopping malls and shops that close at 9pm local time (GMT +2) local time (GMT +2) were exempt from recent legislation in order not to affect hotel-affiliated restaurants and coffee shops. tourism.

1620471167 EU Signs New Pfizer Agreement for 1.8 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine

The European Union has signed a new agreement with Pfizer-Biontech to receive 1.8 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine from 2021-2023 to cover boosters, donations and dose resale, the European Commission said Friday.

We are pleased to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a 900 million capacity (+900 million option) guarantee agreement with @BioNTech_Group and @Pfizer in 2021-2023. Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, spoke in Twiter.

Different contracts and different vaccine technologies will follow, she said.

Weary doctors felt pressure to work extra shifts, BMA says.

Thousands of NHS employees are experiencing unacceptable levels of fatigue, the health officer found in a survey that some doctors did extra unpaid work during the pandemic.

The British Medical Association (BMA) says more than half (58%) of doctors surveyed in the UK worked extra shifts as part of their Covid-19 response, of which 28% were unpaid.

Of the 5,500 doctors who responded to the survey, more than a third (36%) said they were completely unrest or took it infrequently, and nearly 60% reported higher levels of fatigue or fatigue than usual.

Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, Chairman of the BMA Committee, said: It is very worrisome to get the feeling of having to spend more and more time with an already depleted and weary workforce reporting higher levels of fatigue than ever before.

It is putting them and their patients at risk.

Working flat without change for rest and recovery is simply unsustainable and unsafe.

Virologist encourages public patience in government criticism of overseas travel

Dr. Chris Smith, a virologist, encouraged the public to be patient after facing criticism of the government’s prudent approach to travel abroad.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, he said: There is a lot of virus spreading among people right now and Im thinking of India.

We are currently seeing the spread of import cases of varieties from India in our country.

What we don’t want to do is send people who have been vaccinated abroad. Because if you think about it, the only time the virus comes back with one of those people would be to be able to bypass the protection that their vaccines provide.

So they could potentially take it and spread it across the country.

All of these will work right now, and won’t be here forever. I think we have to sit a little tighter.

