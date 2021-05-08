David Hare: Covid Hit British Theater Needs Revolution Inspired by John Osborne | step





British theaters must draw inspiration from John Osbourne, and should be an essential element for the public to thrive in the world after Corona 19, says David Hare, the art form needs a revolution.

Osborne has been awarded the English Heritage blue nameplate to be placed on 53 Caithness Road in Hammersmith, West London. Here he wrote his major play Look Back in Anger, first performed at the Royal Court Theater 65 years ago. Saturday.

Hare, heavily influenced by Osbourne’s social realism brand, said British theaters should find a voice that goes beyond their usual audience, as Osbourne did.

Osborne plaque by Hammersmith, West London. Photo: Lucy Millson-Watkins

Two plays look back on anger [Shelagh Delaneys] The taste of honey does not know about the 21st century plays that people know the same way.

[Jez Butterworths] Jerusalem is probably the most successful play of the 21st century, but I doubt anyone who is not a theater lover has ever heard of it.

In August, Hares played Beat the Devil at the Bridge Theater, detailed his experience with Covid-19, and lost 8 kilograms in a week before recovering.

John Osborne, English playwright, screenwriter and actor. Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images

Hare said the epidemic gave them an opportunity to refocus on the British theater, and that it gave him the opportunity to add Osborne’s honor for explaining that he writes in a hot, warm, passionate voice rather than English.

I think it’s very timely because we are inevitably trying to recreate the British theater. It is very important to remember that all revolutions were made by writers, and John Osborne invented modern play and was not really replaced.

Hare says that Osbornes’ influence has started writing plays because eminent writers such as Muriel Spark and Doris Lessing can see how the play can have an impact. Do you think it’s happening right now? No, he said it didn’t happen for very long in British theaters.

Certainly, it is very difficult to think that a playwright under 50 can fill the theater. And the danger is that we become weaker and weaker because we were only talking to ourselves.

Watch a video of David Hare reading a new satire about Boris Johnson.

According to Guardians Michael Billington, the theatrical language was liberated following the Osborne Play, where Jimmy Porter provided a sense of state oppressed by the officially established culture of politics, class, and sex.

He saw an advertisement and wrote a play calling for a new play by the team trying to revive the property of the Royal Court in Sloane Square. The Osbornes play stood out, and the unknown young actor became a leader in the movement towards writing a new type of British theater, transforming himself into a spokesperson for a disgruntled young man.

Hare didn’t want the Royal Courts then artistic director George Devine to turn the theater into a place dominated by social realism, but Osbornes plays changed the direction of institutional and British theater in the 50s and 60s.

[Devine] Hare said he didn’t particularly want to build his own theater, but he knew it was where the energy came from. Suddenly the royal family became a prominent and influential place and was entirely thanks to John Osborne.

Hare believes Osborne is out of fashion. Because he later moved to a right-wing liberal worldview. Unfortunately, he was out of fashion because artists were going through a period of time being judged not by their own work, but by their own opinions.

However, Hare said his influence can still be felt today and opened the door to a more expressive and modern British playwright.

Osborne was a gatekeeper. He was the one who made everything possible.

