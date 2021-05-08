EU says US position on patent virus waiver is not a quick fix





PORTO, Portugal (AP) European Union leaders criticized the United States’ call to waive patents on the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, arguing the move would provide no relief in the short to medium term. Instead, they urged Washington to lift export restrictions if it is to have a global impact on the pandemic.

We do not believe, in the short term, that this is the silver bullet, said EU Council President Charles Michel on the second day of an EU summit in Portugal. French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that prioritizing the discussion of intellectual property rights now is a false debate.

Instead, they joined previous calls from the EU asking US President Joe Biden to start boosting US vaccine exports to contain the global COVID-19 crisis, insisting it was the most urgent need.

We encourage all partners to facilitate the export of (vaccine) doses, said Michel.

France has added its weight.

I very clearly urge the United States to end the ban on exports of vaccines and vaccine components that prevent their production, Macron said. Hundreds of components can go into a vaccine.

He referred to the Curevac company, saying it could not produce a vaccine in Europe because the components are blocked in the United States.

As the US kept a tight lid on exports of US-made vaccines so they could inoculate their own population first, and the UK did the same, the EU became the world’s largest supplier, allowing about as many doses to go outside of the 27 – a national block as it is kept for its 446 million inhabitants. The EU distributed around 200 million doses within the bloc, while the same amount was exported overseas to nearly 90 countries.

First, you need to open up, Macron said on a call to the United States. First of all, the Anglo-Saxons must end their export bans.

The EU is trying to take back the diplomatic initiative on vaccines after Biden sets it up with his surprising approval to lift patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines, seeking to address the vaccine problem in the arms of people in poorer countries.

Macron and other EU leaders have insisted that first of all, production capacity must be increased, among other things, by converting factories so that they can quickly start producing vaccines through technology transfer. Developed countries should also increase donation of vaccines to the poorest countries.

It is only after that, Macron said, that the debate over patent waivers can begin to have an impact.

Today, there isn’t a factory in the world that can’t produce doses for poor countries due to a patent issue, Macron said.

Casert reported from Brussels. Sylvie Corbet contributed from Paris

