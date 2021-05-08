Lack of trust between Ireland and the UK





Trust is a key component of the relationship between Ireland and the British government, but according to the Irish side, supply is currently in short supply. This is not surprising given the precarious state of the British political alliance highlighted in this week’s Scottish and Wales elections.

In the years to come, the constitutional issues of Scotland and Ireland and the future will be fused. This will affect British and Irish politics in an existential way. The UK government can look forward to linking Scotland and Northern Ireland on issues like consent, referendum, borders, economy and EU membership, especially if it’s a conservative government headed by Boris Johnson.

They will be reluctant to solve these problems in one country, fearing that it will affect others. This means that, despite the legal obligation to convene a referendum there, if it appears that under the Belfast Agreement of 1998 there seems to be a possibility at any time that the Secretary of State of Northern Ireland would at any time express his wishes that Northern Ireland would no longer participate by voting. Form part.

Ciaran Martin, who prepared the Scottish 2014 referendum as Constitutional Officer at 10 Downing Street, told Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government that if a government led by Boris Johnson ruled out another Scottish referendum for independence for a generation, it would be either legal or democratic for that purpose. Will not leave a path. In fact, he argues, he will change from a union based on consent to a union based on the power of the law. That will be the biggest change in governance inside Britain since most of Ireland left almost exactly a century ago.

Legal obligation

Consent to stay or leave a union is directly linked to a referendum. When convened in Northern Ireland, the 1998 Settlement imposes legal obligations on the British and Irish governments recognizing that the Irish nationals are solely for Irish nationals by agreement between the two regions and without external interference in exercising their rights. Self-determination. It also affirms that whatever choices the majority of Northern Ireland’s citizens freely exercise, the powers of the sovereign government with jurisdiction must be exercised strictly and fairly on behalf of all citizens.

The borders of the Irish Sea warn Scots from London about the potential challenges they will face when voting for independence.

In light of the potential existential challenges for the unions, how reliable can this UK government be to act strictly fair and to refrain from outside interference? These obligations lie with the body of the government rather than the political party in power and do not appear to impose campaign neutrality in referendum campaigns. However, the British state will be in profound danger for them. So these terms were inserted.

If trust is lost, the institution can compensate. Strand 3 of the 1998 Agreement on East-West Relations provides for the British-Ireland Parliament (BIC), consisting of two sovereign governments, a mandated government, and a Crown dependency. The British-Ireland Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) brings the two sovereign powers together to promote bilateral cooperation at all levels on all matters of mutual benefit within the powers of the two governments.

This week, the two governments agreed to restore regular meetings to the BIC in two this year, three in 2022 and in June. This brings the institutional stability and regularity that Johnson has resisted so far. But it could be more diplomatic than political comfort on the Irish side given his volatility.

BIIGC appears to be an obvious forum to tackle the numerous intergovernmental issues that arise when considering the Northern Ireland referendum, but Johnson says it won’t take long. The Northern Ireland Protocol is still negotiating.

The UK-EU border in the Irish Sea warns Scots from London about the border regulation issues they may face if the UK votes for independence

The economic costs and benefits of independence are a fourth closely related issue between Scotland and Ireland. The annual Northern Ireland transfer from the British Department of Defense is used to claim the union, as in Scotland. But both can get more out of self-government to unlock their productive potential.

The Scottish government admires Ireland’s achievements in securing an EU agreement that the United Ireland will join the EU without renegotiation. If you secure independence, you want to find favorable conditions for EU member states. We acknowledge that the UK-EU agreement has strengthened the international presence of the EU and the United States and Ireland.

