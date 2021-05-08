Not $ 1: US lawmaker calls for an end to complicity in Israeli abuses | Human rights news





Over the past few years, US Congresswoman Betty McCollum has attempted to spark a debate in the United States about the billions of dollars Washington sends to Israel each year.

The Minnesota Democrat wants to know more about where the money is going, while making sure Israel does not use US military aid to commit human rights violations against Palestinians.

Last month, McCollum introduced his latest bill, which seeks to secure guarantees that US aid is not used in the abuse of Palestinian children, the destruction of Palestinian property, the withdrawal of Palestinians from the West Bank occupied or Israeli attempts to further annex Palestinian land. .

The bill has the support of more than a dozen members of Congress and dozens of Palestinian, human rights and Jewish organizations, including J Street, and has drawn the ire of supporters of Israel, who are supporting the massive assistance program ($ 3.8 billion per year). is necessary to protect the United States’ main ally in the Middle East.

Although it did not have enough votes to pass, defenders of Palestine say the proposal opens a much needed discussion around US aid to Israel and violations of Israeli rights against Palestinians.

McCollums’ effort also garnered renewed attention this week as Israeli authorities threaten to evict several Palestinian families from the illegally occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah to make way for Jewish settlers.

Police violence against Palestinians in #SheikhJarrah who only want to stay in homes they have lived in for generations is state-sponsored persecution, McCollum tweeted on May 6. NO US taxpayer dollars should support the annexation of Palestinian land or the destruction of Palestinian homes.

Speaking to Al Jazeera by email ahead of the latest violence in Jerusalem, McCollum explained her bill and what she hopes to accomplish.

Al Jazeera: Why is this bill necessary?

Betty McCollum: Millions of Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are subjected to repressive conditions under Israeli military occupation that systematically violate their human rights. American military aid to Israel allows the occupation. My bill prohibits US funds from supporting or permitting human rights violations.

Not $ 1 of US taxpayer funds should be used to violate the human rights of the Palestinian people living under Israeli military occupation.

Al Jazeera: The measure has attracted considerable attention in Congress and among groups working on Israeli-Palestinian issues in the United States. Why do you think the idea of ​​conditioning US aid to Israel is so controversial?

McCollum: In Congress, Israel is seen as a special democracy that shares our values, as well as important bilateral security goals. But the Israeli military detention of Palestinian children, the demolition of Palestinian homes and the unilateral annexation of Palestinian land are actions not supported by the American people and they do not reflect our values.

The dehumanization of the Palestinian people has been such an effective narrative that 75% of members of Congress want absolutely no restrictions on US military aid to Israel, effectively supporting the systemic repression of Palestinian society.

Al Jazeera: Have you seen a shift among US lawmakers when it comes to the Washingtons’ unconditional support for Israel? If so, how do you explain these changes in attitude?

McCollum: There is a core of very courageous colleagues who seek the facts and speak the truth. They are ready to defend the rights of the Palestinians because they recognize the Palestinians as human beings who have rights and deserve to be treated with dignity. The majority of Congress finds it convenient to demonize the Palestinians and support Israeli policies of systemic persecution. There is also a group which is not comfortable with Israel’s actions, but which does not want to challenge the status quo.

The change will not be made overnight or through a single invoice. This will come when the American people no longer tolerate that our taxes are used to support the systemic persecution of the Palestinian people and the public pressure on elected officials is great enough to bring about change.

Al Jazeera: More than 300 members of Congress recently signed a letter demanding that aid to Israel be unconditional. Cutting funding or adding conditions to security assistance would be detrimental to Israel’s ability to defend itself against all threats, he said. What’s your response to that?

McCollum: By refusing to impose clear restrictions on US military aid to Israel, Congress is effectively giving Israel the green light to abuse the human rights of Palestinian children, demolish Palestinian homes, and annex Palestinian land.

Congress knows that systemic persecution and human rights violations are perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people, and this letter says: We don’t care, and in fact, we will continue to look away!

Israeli police aim guns in clashes with Palestinians in compound housing Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid tensions over possible eviction of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah [Ammar Awad/Reuters]Al Jazeera: How much support do you think your bill has in Congress?

McCollum: The purpose of my bill is to recognize the humanity of the Palestinian people and to condemn their repression. At a time in US history when systemic racism and discrimination in our own country is being exposed and rejected, why is our government helping to fund the repression and abuse against the Palestinian people?

I hope that civil society, faith groups, and civil and human rights activists will pressure Congress to restrict US support for the Israeli military occupation and the dehumanization of the Palestinian people.

