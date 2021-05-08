British Travel Agency Announces Sales Boom After Green List Announcement | Trip





Travel agencies recorded a boom in vacation sales after the government announced that the UK government will be able to travel to 12 countries without quarantine upon return from May 17th.

Travel agencies described the best days of sales in the months after the announcement on Friday. The government has included 12 countries on the green list for quarantine-free travel, including Portugal, Israel and Gibraltar.

Tui, the UK’s largest vacation company, said demand has grown with the majority of bookings for Portugal since the news.

After the February roadmap announcement, the spokesman said that the summer holiday of 2021 had the best days. 60% of all holidays sold yesterday were in Portugal.

Tuyi said it has added new flights and additional vacation packages for those who want to leave as soon as possible.

Travel tycoon Thomas Cook had a similar experience, saying that Portuguese vacations have sold the most since government announcements.

Yesterday, more people took their vacation to Portugal than they bought the whole year, but the hotel will give people a lot of options as demand remains below the normal level.

Customers have opted to stay for more than a week, and people are popping out as half of their Portuguese reservations yesterday are made in five-star hotels.

Meanwhile, Jet2holidays saw a whopping 600% increase in vacation bookings for Faro and Madeira in just 24 hours.

CEO Steve Heapy said the company saw enormous repressed demand from vacationers.

The rush of reservations to Portugal shows that people are ready to escape from the dark and escape into the sunlight.

Hays Travel, the UK’s largest independent travel agency, said ahead of its announcement that speculation about vacation abroad led to the busiest week since the epidemic began.

However, other companies criticized the green list as being so narrow that only 12 countries were permitted to travel.

Mark Pollard, managing director of Tony Sheldon Travel in Maidenhead, said Portugal is the only big tourist destination to include, and the list is very limited.

That wet announcement isn’t enough to arouse desperate interest in the industry. I think it’s more of a tick box announcement just to give us a destination and keep us all happy.

I don’t think this will make a big difference until some of Europe’s best vacation destinations are added to the list. But again, it’s too early to say now.

Many industry bosses echoed this as CEOs of British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and EasyJet demanded the list to expand.

