Has hiring in the United States slowed due to a labor shortage?





WASHINGTON (AP) Anticipation for the US jobs report for April, released Friday morning, was high.

Most experts agreed that after a year-long pandemic, tens of millions of layoffs and widespread illness and death, a likely second consecutive month of nearly a million added jobs would send a clear signal: the economy was returning to full health after a devastating recession.

Instead, the report was a clunker. To almost everyone’s surprise, employers added a relatively paltry 266,000 jobs, down drastically from a gain of 770,000 in March, which itself was revised down from an initially large figure. highest of 916,000.

Once the shock passed, economists asked themselves a host of questions, starting with: What happened last month and why? What did the lukewarm hiring gain say about the state of the job market and the economy? And is there really a labor shortage?

___

Q. WHY WAS THE JOB GAIN SO LOW?

A. The broadest explanation is that any time an economy has to recover from a severe shock, it is unlikely to run smoothly. But the pandemic can lead to a broader overhaul of the economy as businesses, workers and customers adjust to a new normal. Month-to-month job gains will be spotty. In fact, the speed and strength of the recovery so far is itself part of the cause.

Consumer confidence has increased and many companies are reporting growing demand as Americans unleash pent-up desires to travel, eat out and shop. Sales of new cars and homes continue to increase. Yet, as the economy is rebounding faster than almost everyone expected, many companies have been caught off guard. Growing consumer demand has caused widespread shortages of parts and raw materials, including wood, semiconductor chips, and even chicken wings.

Now the workers themselves can be added to the shortage list. Companies are announcing more jobs than they were before the pandemic, when the unemployment rate was at its lowest in 50 years, at 3.5%. So they clearly want to add workers. Still, hiring stumbled in April because many employers couldn’t attract as many as they needed.

___

Q. WHY CAN ARENT EMPLOYERS HIRE EASIER?

A. Several things: Nearly 3 million people avoided looking for work in April because they feared they would be infected with the coronavirus, according to a government inquiry. About 2 million women have stopped looking for work since the pandemic, possibly due to disruptions in education and childcare. In April, all net employment growth went to men; women as a group have lost their jobs. In addition, construction companies and factories found themselves running out of parts due to clogged supply chains and had to slow down production. Hiring weakened in both sectors in April.

And some companies are complaining that a federal unemployment benefit of $ 300 per week, provided in President Joe Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion bailout, means many unemployed people can receive more income from aid. unemployed than from their old jobs.

Jan Riggins, who runs two Express staffing offices in Fort Worth, Texas, said some job seekers turned down offers that paid less than they received in benefits. She said health concerns are also a factor, noting that open jobs that allow one to work from home, such as taking customer service calls, were quickly filled.

___

Q. WILL ALL OF THESE PROBLEMS CONTINUE TO KEEP HIRING OVER THE NEXT MONTHS?

A. It is possible. But most economists believe April’s slowdown will prove temporary. Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, an employment website, notes that Google job searches declined from mid-March and only rebounded in late April after the government compiled employment data from last month.

The average work week increased last month, proof that companies are asking their employees to work more and will likely have to add workers soon.

And the number of first-time jobless claims has declined steadily over the past month, a sign that layoffs are slowing. More and more people are returning to the labor market to look for work: around 750,000 people have re-entered the labor market in the past two months. All of this should help employers fill more jobs.

___

Q. DO UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE REALLY AVOID JOBS FOR THE ADDITIONAL $ 300 PER WEEK OF UNEMPLOYED FEDERAL ASSISTANCE?

This is a contentious issue. An academic research article found that for every 10% increase in unemployment benefits, job applications decrease by almost 4%. Yet last spring, when the federal unemployment benefit was twice as high as $ 600, nearly 7.7 million people returned to work.

Many unemployed people say the additional benefit helps them take longer to look for better jobs than before the recession. This impulse can create a problem for business leaders and executives, who often want to hire immediately. For them, the surge in customer demand emerging from the pandemic represents an opportunity to win new customers or increase market share.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday played down the effect of additional unemployment assistance on the willingness of the unemployed to look for work. She told a press conference that in states that provide higher unemployment benefits, the data shows that the unemployed are actually more likely to find work than in states that offer lower benefits.

___

Q. IF COMPANIES CANNOT FIND MORE WORKERS, WHY NOT OFFER A HIGHER PAYMENT?

A. There are signs that more and more employers are doing just that. The Friday jobs report showed the average hourly wage rose 0.7% in April to $ 30.17. For just one month, that’s a solid payoff. Walmart, Amazon, and Costco have all significantly increased their hourly wages in recent months. Yet not all companies are prepared to do this. Not yet anyway.

___

Q. Are there other factors holding back job growth?

A. Many small businesses closed during the pandemic, especially in downtown areas that emptied when white collar workers fled to work from home. Kristen Broady, an economist at the Brookings Institution, noted that some of these companies have announced that they will continue to allow their employees to work from home, at least for part of the week. This trend will likely hurt downtown cafes, dry cleaners, gyms and restaurants.

When you think of these people, Broady said, their working conditions may never revert to those before COVID.

And Caren Merrick, CEO of VA Ready, a Virginia-based job training program, said many employers seem too picky about who they hire.

His organization trains laid-off workers, mostly in the restaurant and hospitality industries, for jobs in health care, manufacturing and information technology. Some of the interns who get certifications are told by employers that they lack experience. These companies could do more to find workers, she said, such as creating apprenticeships or abandoning college degree requirements.

Some companies themselves have barriers that prevent them from hiring the people they need, Merrick said. They have to make a greater effort.

