UK variant accounts for 70% of Pakistani COVID cases-Researcher





People gathered to receive the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination on April 28, 2021 at the Vaccination Center in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro / File Photo

The coronavirus strain, first discovered in the UK, now accounts for up to 70% of COVID-19 infections across Pakistan, a research center studying the disease in the country said Saturday.

The country has imposed strict national restrictions ahead of next week’s Islamic feast of Eid al-Fitr to control the surge in events, including banning public transport during holidays.

Professor Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi, told Reuters that “the prevalence rate of 60% to 70% of British strains in Pakistan is now.” This figure was 2% in January.

ICCBS works on COVID-19 samples and provides research and data to governments.

The “UK variant”, known as B.1.1.7, was first identified in the UK at the end of last year and is believed to be more contagious than other previously predominant coronavirus strains. However, Chaudhry added that if the strain is more lethal, it has not yet been established.

He also said that the variant found in neighboring India, which has seen a huge surge in recent weeks, has not yet been found in Pakistan, but because the kits needed to detect the variant B. .

A kit to detect the variant has been ordered and will arrive in the United States soon, he said.

Chaudhry said the strains are likely to have already reached Pakistan, as diaspora from the two countries interact closely in the Gulf States.

Pakistan has suffered more than 100 deaths every day in recent weeks. Officials are concerned that as more infectious coronavirus strains begin to spread, as has happened in India, the tense healthcare system could reach its limit.

In total, Pakistan has registered 854,240 infected and 18,797 deaths from COVID-19. The official daily number of infections is as low as 4,000 to 5,000, but only about 40,000 tests per day. This is only a fraction of the population of 220 million.

The country has recently stepped up vaccinations, which prevent about 3.3 million people. On Saturday, I first received 1.2 million vaccinations under my COVAX quota.

