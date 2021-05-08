This journey was very important. British Railways chaos cancels days, holidays and family gatherings | Rail transport





Rail passengers are experiencing serious confusion after cracks were found on high-speed trains that had stopped serving the Great Western Railway and Northeast London railroads.

Those who wrote to the Guardian through callouts shared that they were having trouble traveling and affected by train chaos, including canceling long-awaited birthday excursions with friends, down to the funeral of a loved one.

Chippenham’s family photographer Agi Lebiedz, 37, lost a day due to cancellation.

She woke up at 4:45 AM on Saturday to catch the train to London for a photo shoot. When I got to the platform I realized that I was the only passenger waiting. GWR staff were told that there really was no train going to London. There was no clue and no information at the station. There was no plan B and no other route to London, so I had to cancel.

This itinerary was decisive because we were trying to take a long-awaited family photo because we couldn’t take newborn photos because the family photographer couldn’t work.

The train chaos left Lebiedz out of pocket. I lost my job and I deducted 10 from my refund as an administrative fee. I don’t think it’s right.

Agi Lebiedz, 37, from Chippenham had to cancel her participation in work in London. Photo: GuardianWitness / HANDOUT

In Edinburgh, Sin Nicholson is concerned that his mother may not be able to descend to Hexham to take care of her parents while receiving chemotherapy at the hospital. Her train was booked for Sunday, but all Saturday trains on the same route were canceled and it is not known when to return.

I’m hoping, but there are no instructions, she said.

Her mother’s chemotherapy begins after three days, and Nicholson is not sure when the train will resume and knows that she is missing her precious time to support her family.

Last year, she added that her diagnosis was heartbreaking. It’s all about the little things I can do when I’m there, like she’s drinking coffee or drying her hair. Taking care of her, especially in a feminine way my dad can’t.

They’ve been doing so much together and I’d like to provide additional support for both. The fact that a canceled train can stop feels like a hit in the face.

Sin Nicholson and her mother Susan. Photo: Sin Nicholson / Guardian Community

71-year-old Mike booked a vacation home in Cornwall a week ahead after several foreign vacations were cancelled. He said he lived alone during the epidemic and is now locked up at home for his entire life.

However, stopping the train means he will not be able to get there and fear of losing the cost of the trip.

Not wanting to reveal his surname, Mike went from his home in Eastleigh to Reading before the rail operator announced that the train had been cancelled, and he simply had to turn around and go home. He’s not sure what to do now.

Obviously they would have found that there were no wagons. It’s more annoying than anything else. I may have turned around at Eastleigh or never started off at all. No one knew when the train was running again.

Mike, who doesn’t have a car, said he was worried he would lose a ton of money if he couldn’t get to the cottage. The cost of the vacation is 500 or more and there is no refund for travel interruptions.

Disappointment cannot cover it, he said.

Hitachi, the company behind the trains, said there was a problem with the Class 800 model commissioned by the government for GWR and East Coast LNER services. The company is still investigating the matter and apologized for the delay.

The spokesman said: We understand the complaints this has caused and we apologize for any inconvenience caused to passengers and operators.

