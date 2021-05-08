British forest and trees near crisis point





A new report released by the Woodland Trust has gathered evidence highlighting a combination of threats that can have fatal consequences for the forests, trees, and flora and fauna in the UK.

British Forests and Trees 2021 is the first type to examine data and evidence on the health of national forests and trees, focusing on native forests and trees, an important part of our nature and semi-finals. The natural habitat of this country.

The report shows that the five major threats are compounded and have negative impacts that can cause catastrophe on wildlife, including plants, birds, butterflies and insects.

Poor forest conditions Climate change affecting the forest life cycle Direct loss and resulting divisive pests, diseases and pollution Slow rate of forest expansion

In addition, the report also shows that only 7% of native Woodlandicines are in good condition, habitat diversity is decreasing due to dead trees, seasoned trees and a lack of open space, and 50% of ancient forests are damaged by commercial forestry farms or rhododendron infestations Claims to be worn.

Woodland butterflies, such as Admiral White and Pre-Tilary, with a tropical pearl border, are all declining sharply. Dead tree beetles such as bees, nobility, and rose flower beetles are rapidly declining as the main source of food for bats. And deforestation birds have declined by more than 80% since 1970: willow chests (94% decline since 1970), fewer spotted woodpeckers, fewer red hairs, spotted flappers, capercalis, etc.

Flowering plants such as bellflower and lily of the valley are also declining.

While this report should protect and strengthen existing native forests, indigenous forests should be a major part of forest expansion to aid in natural recovery, with more native forests connecting and expanding existing forests and replacing lost trees outside the forest. It says that the main recommendation should be implemented. It becomes a source of widespread natural recovery and improves people’s lives.

Abi Bunker, Director of Conservation and External Affairs at the Woodland Trust, said: The warning signs in this report are loud and clear. Failure to cope with the threats facing forests and trees will seriously damage Britain’s ability to cope with climate and natural crises. Our wildlife refuge is suffering and we are saving problems for future generations.

The first step is to set legally binding targets for the restoration of nature, including valuable and irreplaceable ancient woodlands and trees. The government’s new environmental legislation provides the foundation for ambitious, effective and well-funded forest policies and subsidies, allowing landlords and communities to protect wildlife-rich, healthy forests and wooded landscapes in villages, cities and the wider countryside. Can be restored and created. If existing forests and trees are struggling and declining, they will not succeed in achieving their creation goals.

For more information and to request action from MPs and MSPs, please visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/protecting-trees-and-woods/campaign-with-us/scotland-parliament-elections.

