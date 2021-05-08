US pipeline company suspends operations after cyberattack





WASHINGTON – A U.S. energy company says a cyber attack forced it to temporarily halt all operations on a major pipeline that supplies about 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

Colonial Pipeline said the attack took place on Friday and also affected some of its computer systems. The company transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil from refineries located primarily on the Gulf Coast of Mexico via pipelines from Texas to New Jersey.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had hired an external cybersecurity firm to investigate the nature and scope of the attack and also contacted law enforcement and federal agencies.

Colonial Pipeline is taking steps to understand and resolve this issue, the company said in a statement Friday evening. At present, our main goal is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway and we are working diligently to resolve this issue and minimize disruption to our customers and those who depend on Colonial Pipeline.

Oil analyst Andy Lipow said the impact of the attack on supplies and fuel prices depends on the length of the pipeline shutdown. A one or two day outage would be minimal, he said, but a five or six day outage could lead to shortages and price hikes, especially in an area stretching into central Alabama. in the Washington, DC area.

Lipow said a major concern over an extended delay would be the supply of jet fuel needed to keep major airports operating, such as those in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The precise nature of the attack was unclear, including who launched it and what the motives were. A spokeswoman for Colonial Pipeline declined to say whether the company received a ransom demand, as is common in cybercriminal syndicate attacks.

Ransomware scrambles the data of a victim organization with encryption. Criminals leave instructions on infected computers on how to negotiate ransom payments and, once paid, provide software decryption keys. While there have long been fears that US adversaries could disrupt US energy providers, ransomware attacks are much more common and have exploded in recent times.

Mike Chapple, professor of computer science, analysis and operations at the University of Notre Dames Mendoza College of Business and former computer scientist at the National Security Agency, said pipeline control systems should not be connected to the Internet and vulnerable to cyber intrusions.

The attacks were extremely sophisticated and they were able to overcome some fairly sophisticated security controls, or the right degree of security controls were not in place, Chapple said.

Brian Bethune, professor of applied economics at Boston College, also said the impact on consumer prices should be short-lived as long as the shutdown lasts no longer than a week or two. But it shows how vulnerable our infrastructure is to these kind of cyber attacks, he said.

Bethune noted that the shutdown comes at a time when energy prices have already risen as the economy reopens more as pandemic restrictions are lifted. According to the AAA Automobile Club, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by four cents since Monday to $ 2.94.

Colonial Pipeline said it transports more than 100 million gallons of fuel per day, through a network of pipelines spanning more than 5,500 miles.

The FBI and the White House National Safety Council did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Federal Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Agency referred questions about the incident to the company.

A failed attempt by hackers to poison the water supply of a small town in Florida has raised alarm bells about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure to attacks from more sophisticated intruders.

Anne Neuberger, the Biden administration’s deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity and emerging technologies, said in an interview with The Associated Press in April that the government is embarking on a new effort to help electric utilities , water districts and other critical industries to protect against potentially damaging cyber attacks. . She said the goal was to ensure that control systems serving 50,000 or more Americans have the core technology to detect and block malicious cyber activity.

Since then, the White House has announced a 100-day initiative to protect the country’s power system from cyber attacks by encouraging owners and operators of power plants and electric utilities to improve their cyber threat identification capabilities. on their networks. It includes concrete milestones for them to implement technologies so they can spot and respond to intrusions in real time. The Justice Department also announced a new task force dedicated to combating ransomware attacks in which data is entered by hackers who demand payment from victims in order to release them.

Suderman reported from Richmond, Virginia. AP Economics writer Martin Crutsinger contributed.

