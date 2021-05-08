Major US Pipeline Network Shuts Down After Cyber ​​Security Attack | Cyber ​​security news





Colonial Pipeline says it temporarily halted all pipeline operations after a ransomware incident.

A major pipeline operator in the United States was forced to shut down its entire network after a cyberattack the company confirmed on Saturday involving ransomware.

In a statement on Friday, Colonial Pipeline said it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack.

In response, we proactively took some systems offline to contain the threat, which temporarily halted all pipeline operations and affected some of our IT systems, he said.

On Saturday afternoon, the company released a second statement confirming that the incident involved ransomware.

Ransomware is a type of malware designed to lock down systems by encrypting data and demanding payment to regain access. The malware has grown in popularity over the past five years.

The Colonials Network supplies fuel from US refiners on the Gulf Coast to the United States of South and East America.

The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products through 8,850 km (5,500 miles) of pipelines.

Colonial Pipeline says it carries 45 percent of the east coast’s fuel supply.

This 2016 file photo shows cars near Colonial Pipeline in Helena, Alabama [File: Brynn Anderson/AP Photo]The fact that this attack compromised the systems that control the pipeline infrastructure indicates that the attack was extremely sophisticated or that the systems were not well secured, said Mike Chapple, professor at the University of Notre Dames Mendoza College. of Business and former US National Security Agency computer scientist.

This pipeline shutdown sends the message that critical pieces of our national infrastructure continue to be vulnerable to cyber attacks, Chapple told Reuters.

In its statements, the company said it hired a private security firm to investigate the hack and contacted law enforcement and US federal authorities.

At present, our main goal is the safe and efficient restoration of our service and our efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway, he said.

The United States has been rocked in recent months by news of two major cybersecurity breaches.

The massive SolarWinds hack compromised thousands of US government and private sector computer networks and was officially blamed on Russia; while another hack targeted Microsoft mail servers.

The latter is believed to have affected at least 30,000 American organizations, including local governments, and has been attributed to an aggressive cyberespionage campaign in China.

Both breaches appeared to be aimed at stealing email and data, but they also created backdoors that could allow attacks on physical infrastructure, The New York Times reported.

