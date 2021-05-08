Wizz Air resumes five routes following UK green list update





The British government announced yesterday that starting May 17th, 12 countries will be on the UK’s green travel list. Wiz Air then announced that it would resume flights to five destinations on the same day. This low-cost airline is proud that flights to Faro, Lisbon, Larnaca, Reykjavik and Gibraltar will begin this month.

Wizz Air UK is looking forward to deploying Airbus A320 family aircraft across Europe this summer. Photo: Airbus opens the sky

Travel for travel has been banned in the UK this year. However, authorities are slowly opening the door again this month with a three-stage traffic light system. People flying from this green list country to the UK do not need to be quarantined upon arrival in that country. They only need to take a pre-departure test up to 72 hours before boarding the flight and a single PCR test 2 days before arrival.

The countries on this list are:

Gibraltar Israel Portugal Australia New Zealand Brunei Iceland Faroe Islands Tristan da Cunha Saint Helena Ascension Falkland Islands Singapore South Georgia South Sandwich Islands

So, it’s no surprise that four out of five relaunches go to destinations in the countries on this list. Interestingly, Wizz Air UK says Larnaca is one of the green-listed destinations the airline again serves. However, according to the UK government website, Cyprus belongs to the amber grade. Passengers departing from the amber country are required to undergo a second PCR test on day 8 and quarantine at home for 10 days. Also, having a third negative test on day 5 allows you to complete containment procedures earlier.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not yet shared a timing for deregulation, but UK government officials say all countries have agreed to the principles of the traffic light system. Photo: Wizz Air Brighter view

Owain Jones, MD of Wizz Air UK, previously spoke with Simple Flying about the company’s ambitions. Today, he shares his excitement for the reopening journey.

The Wizz Air team welcomes the UK government’s announcement of the green list country for the resumption of international travel. At WIZZ, with the recent delivery of four new A321neo aircraft and the expansion of the UK network, it is ready to expand operations quickly as constraints ease, Jones said in a company statement.

Over the past year, we have launched more than 20 new routes to Europe and beyond, providing cheap airfare to exciting destinations. We look forward to welcoming passengers aboard a young, eco-friendly aircraft who can rely on our strict health and hygiene measures and excellent service when heading for the getaway after closure.

Passengers departing from red-listed countries are required to pay for quarantine for 10 days in accordance with a government-approved hotel plan. Photo: Getty Images. Additional obstacles to overcome

Despite rumors about the announcement this weekend, Wizz Air UK may have expected more from a government update. The airline’s summer sale included flights to several leisure destinations across Europe. In particular, new routes have been launched throughout Bulgaria, Spain, Greece and Turkey. Then, bookings surged after a nationwide announcement a few months ago that the tour could resume from May 17th.

Jones previously emphasized the high capacity of Wizz Air UK for simple flights such as Spain and Greece. So, you still need a lot when transporting more passengers over a wider network. However, the government has been reviewed every three weeks, hinting that additional popular attractions may be added to the green list. So there is more hope.

Nonetheless, this week’s announcement is a saving grace for carriers serving the UK. There was a murmur that the resumption of the trip could be delayed even further. So, this news makes you roll the ball again, at least to start the recovery process. Wizz Air UK will keep an eye on the progress. Eventually, it plans to serve 80 destinations at 11 airports across the UK.

What do you think of the Wizz Air UKs resumption of flights? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

