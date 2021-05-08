Lawyers for suspected insurgents visit US Capitol





Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg / Getty Images

Objects damaged at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

(CNN) –

The U.S. Capitol is still closed to visitors, but lawyers for dozens of defendants charged in the Jan.6 attack have a chance to walk through what remains of a crime scene.

The restrictions on each visit are stated in court documents: no guests, no cameras, no special parking permits. But the access is vast: each lawyer receives maps of the Capitol Park with the floor plans attached.

They promised to take a close look at the places that became zero point on January 6: the House and Senate chambers, where people wearing combat gear forced lawmakers into hiding; The office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis, where recently freed rioter Richard Barnett set his feet on a desk; and the loudspeaker hall, outside which Ashli ​​Babbitt, Air Force veteran and staunch Trump supporter, was shot while trying to enter.

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Damage is seen inside the U.S. Capitol building at the start of January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Visits to the Capitol are the last step in a long process of criminal proceedings after the riot. Before most of the more than 400 federal criminal defendants can choose to enter into agreements to plead guilty or go to trial, their attorneys can review all the details they can.

The first scheduled tour was on Monday, and four subsequent tours are scheduled throughout this month and the next.

On Monday, Capitol Police Inspector Thomas Loyd led the tour of a dozen lawyers for the rioters, according to a person in attendance.

Loyd saw it all unfold firsthand on January 6. to lead from his office. According to the memo, reported by the New York Times, Loyd even pulled officers off the line and took their places so they could receive medical attention.

Visits are part of the typical process where defense teams have access to evidence and other information that can help them prepare their case. If one of the defendants goes to trial, the visits could help lawyers create crucial scenes for the jury.

Although court proceedings have revealed that plea deals are close, many cases are still at the stage where prosecutors are giving defense teams access to evidence.

Generally, a defense attorney has the right to inspect the crime scene after the fact to prepare a defense, said former federal prosecutor Elie Honig, CNN legal analyst.

Of course, the Capitol is a unique crime scene because it is a secure government building, he added. It is preferable for prosecutors to provide access to these lawyers, under appropriate supervision, to guard against any possible appeal argument that the defense has been denied its right to prepare for trial.

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Damage is seen inside the U.S. Capitol building at the start of January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Loyd also pointed out some of the artwork and sculptures on the Capitol during the visit, according to the person in attendance. The first-hand preview could provide lawyers with a point of reference, or provide avenues of challenge, for clients who are accused of damaging parts of the Capitol.

Some suspected rioters face charges for more minor damage to the Capitol; although some are charged with damages that cost more than $ 1,000, especially when they smashed windows.

More than 50 are accused of destroying or stealing property during the insurgency.

In February, Capitol Architect Brett Blanton told lawmakers the cost of repairing damage from the attack and related security spending exceeded $ 30 million and is expected to continue to rise.

As for the artwork, a curator with the House of Representatives’ Office of History and Preservation, Farar Elliott, told lawmakers in prepared testimony that eight pieces, six sculptures and two paintings had been vandalized during the attack. Home curators have requested emergency funding of $ 25,000 by the end of February to cover restoration and repair costs.

Elliotts prepared a testimony noted that the granite busts, the portraits of James Madison and John Quincy Adams, and the statue of Thomas Jefferson were coated with a fine powder, which was likely a residue of a chemical spray, such as a fire extinguisher or bear spray pepper.

